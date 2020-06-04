Bike-to-Work Weeks in Kenosha County are June 6-20

This year’s Bike-to-Work Weeks in Kenosha County kick off Saturday and run through June 20, County Executive Jim Kreuser and Mayor John Antaramian announced Thursday.
Whether you’re commuting to your job or working from home right now, it’s a great time to get out and explore Kenosha County from the seat of a bicycle, Kreuser said.
“Even if you’re not going in to work as you might normally, I challenge you to get out and go for a bike ride every day during these two weeks,” Kreuser said. “It’s easy to stay socially distanced on a bicycle, and it’s the perfect time of the year to discover or rediscover our many fine trails and bicycle routes.”
Antaramian agreed.
“I hope citizens take this opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy a bike ride,” the mayor said. “Our lakefront parks and paths provide a beautiful setting to go for a ride.”
Those who log bike rides — to work or otherwise — between June 6 and June 20 have the opportunity to win prizes in the Bike-to-Work Weeks contest. Riders may submit one entry for each day they ride.
Entries are to be submitted online at http://www.kenoshacounty.org/bikecontest. Winners will be drawn at random. Prize information will be announced soon.
Kreuser said Bike-to-Work Weeks are not only about celebrating bicycling in Kenosha County; they’re also an opportunity to brush up on bicycling safety — for cyclists and motorists.
Bike safety tips
A few safety tips for bicycle riders:
Wear a helmet.
Wear bright clothing and use bike lights.
Ride with traffic, not against it.
Use hand signals and follow all traffic laws and signals.
Some safety tips for bicycle-friendly motorists:
Allow at least three feet of space when passing bicyclists.
Don’t park or drive in bike lanes.
Check for bicyclists before opening your door.
And, finally, a tip for riders and drivers:
Put down your phone! Distractions can kill.
Bike trail dedication set
Ribbon-cutting on new trail set for Saturday:
This year’s Bike-to-Work Weeks will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the county’s newest multiuse trail, alongside Highway C in the Village of Pleasant Prairie, at 9 a.m. this Saturday, June 6.
The ceremony will be held on the new bike-and-pedestrian bridge over the Des Plaines River, in roughly the 11300 block of Highway C. The public is invited, but social distancing will be required and wearing of masks is strongly encouraged.
Bike Rodeo rescheduled
The Kenosha County Bike Rodeo, which debuted at the start of last year’s Bike-to-Work Weeks, is tentatively scheduled to be held this year on Sept. 26, coinciding with the county executive’s Fall Wheel Ride to Petrifying Springs Park.
This free event aims to promote bike safety and safety on trails for people of all ages. More information about this year’s event will be released later this summer.
