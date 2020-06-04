Bike-to-Work Weeks in Kenosha County are June 6-20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This year’s Bike-to-Work Weeks in Kenosha County kick off Saturday and run through June 20, County Executive Jim Kreuser and Mayor John Antaramian announced Thursday.

Whether you’re commuting to your job or working from home right now, it’s a great time to get out and explore Kenosha County from the seat of a bicycle, Kreuser said.

“Even if you’re not going in to work as you might normally, I challenge you to get out and go for a bike ride every day during these two weeks,” Kreuser said. “It’s easy to stay socially distanced on a bicycle, and it’s the perfect time of the year to discover or rediscover our many fine trails and bicycle routes.”

Antaramian agreed.

“I hope citizens take this opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy a bike ride,” the mayor said. “Our lakefront parks and paths provide a beautiful setting to go for a ride.”

Those who log bike rides — to work or otherwise — between June 6 and June 20 have the opportunity to win prizes in the Bike-to-Work Weeks contest. Riders may submit one entry for each day they ride.

Entries are to be submitted online at http://www.kenoshacounty.org/bikecontest. Winners will be drawn at random. Prize information will be announced soon.