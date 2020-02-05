Bill offers aid in battle against shoreline erosion

State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, has introduced legislation aimed at preventing further erosion of Great Lakes shoreline.

LRB-4937 creates a revolving loan program for homeowners and municipalities to invest in erosion mitigation.

Recent extreme weather combined with high lake levels has exacerbated an existing erosion problem for property owners in southeastern Wisconsin, as shown by the severe winter storm that pounded the lakeshore the weekend of Jan. 10-12.

As written, LRB-4937 would create a $5 million fund for making low-interest loans to homeowners so they would have the money up front to invest in shoreline protection.

The bill would “help preserve the safety and structural integrity of shoreline properties across the state,” according to McGuire’s office.

“Shoreline erosion has become a safety issue for people in our community and across the state,” McGuire stated. “This legislation is not a silver bullet, but it is an important first step to give property owners a tool to protect their homes and keep their families safe.”