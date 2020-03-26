Birthday celebration for Kenosha girl inspires "drive-by" parade

Alice Palmer celebrated her seventh birthday with friends on Wednesday thanks to her mom, Stacey, who organized a rather creative way to party while complying with social distancing protocols in effect amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stacey Palmer’s post on the Nash Elementary parents Facebook page, however, didn’t just attract the attention of friends who they expected would be stopping by briefly to say hi and wish young Alice a happy birthday.

Before they knew it, a fleet of 13 First Student buses, including the one that takes her to school each morning, arrived outside the Palmers’ home. The bus drivers had decorated their windows with birthday greetings, and they waved to her as they made a procession around the block.

“She’s been so sad that she can’t be at school with all her friends,” said Stacey Palmer.

Not only did they drive by with glad tidings, they dropped off presents, she said.

But the buses were a “big surprise,” she said, as neighbors came by to greet the birthday girl who was playing in the afternoon sunshine with her brother and sister in the driveway.

“Thank you!” said Alice.