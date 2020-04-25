Birthdays (April 25, 2020)

Local birthday:
Robby Belotti turns 13 years old today. Robby is in the seventh grade at All Saints Catholic School and loves to play basketball. He also enjoys, especially math, plays video games, has fun running with his dog Webster, and wants to hopefully play high school basketball. Happy birthday, Robby.
Celebrity birthdays:
Actor Al Pacino is 80.
“Dancing With the Stars” judge Len Goodman is 76.
Bassist Stu Cook of Creedence Clearwater Revisited is 75.
Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA is 75.
Actress Talia Shire is 75.
Actor Jeffrey DeMunn (“The Green Mile”) is 73.
Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 66.
Actor Hank Azaria (“The Simpsons”) is 56.
Singer Andy Bell of Erasure is 56.
Bassist Eric Avery (Jane’s Addiction) is 55.
Guitarist Rory Feek of Joey and Rory is 55.
Former “Early Show” host Jane Clayson is 53.
Actress Gina Torres (“I Think I Love My Wife”) is 51.
Actress Renee Zellweger is 51.
Actor Jason Lee (“My Name Is Earl,” “Almost Famous”) is 50.
Actor Jason Wiles (“Third Watch”) is 50.
Actress Emily Bergl (“Southland”) is 45.
Actress Marguerite Moreau (“The O.C.,” “Life As We Know It”) is 43.
Singer Jacob Underwood (O-Town) is 40.
Actress Allisyn Ashley Arm (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 24.
Actress Jayden Rey (“The Conners”) is 11.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.