Birthdays (Aug. 4, 2020)
Local birthdays:

Gabrielle Mathison

Mathison

Gabrielle Mathison turns 22 years old today. A December graduate of UW-Whitewater, she enjoys attending concerts, traveling and spending time with friends and family.

emma.jpg

Wideman

Emma Wideman turns 16 years old today. A junior at Tremper High School, she enjoys theater and choir.

Mariah Miller

Miller

Mariah Miller turns 5 years old today. In kindergarten, she enjoys playing outside, coloring, reading and watching YouTube.

Celebrity birthdays: 

  • Actor Tina Cole ("My Three Sons") is 77.
  • Actor-comedian Richard Belzer ("Law and Order: Special Victims Unit," "Homicide") is 76.
  • Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 65.
  • Actor Kym Karath ("The Sound of Music") is 62.
  • Actor Lauren Tom ("Joy Luck Club," "Men in Trees") is 61.
  • Producer Michael Gelman ("Live With Kelly and Ryan") is 59.
  • Actor Crystal Chappell ("Guiding Light") is 55.
  • Drummer Rob Cieka of Boo Radleys is 52.
  • Actor Daniel Dae Kim ("Hawaii Five-O," "Lost") is 52.
  • Actor Michael Deluise ("Gilmore Girls," "NYPD Blue") is 51.
  • Rapper Yo-Yo ("Miss Rap Supreme") is 49.
  • Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 39.
  • Actor-turned-princess Meghan Markle ("Suits") is 39.
  • "American Idol" runner-up Crystal Bowersox is 35.
  • Singer Tom Parker of The Wanted is 32.
  • Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse ("The Suite Life of Zack and Cody," "Grace Under Fire") are 28.
  • "American Idol" runner-up Jessica Sanchez is 25.
