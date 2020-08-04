Birthdays (Aug. 4, 2020)

Local birthdays:
Gabrielle Mathison turns 22 years old today. A December graduate of UW-Whitewater, she enjoys attending concerts, traveling and spending time with friends and family.
Emma Wideman turns 16 years old today. A junior at Tremper High School, she enjoys theater and choir.
Mariah Miller turns 5 years old today. In kindergarten, she enjoys playing outside, coloring, reading and watching YouTube.
Celebrity birthdays:
- Actor Tina Cole ("My Three Sons") is 77.
- Actor-comedian Richard Belzer ("Law and Order: Special Victims Unit," "Homicide") is 76.
- Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 65.
- Actor Kym Karath ("The Sound of Music") is 62.
- Actor Lauren Tom ("Joy Luck Club," "Men in Trees") is 61.
- Producer Michael Gelman ("Live With Kelly and Ryan") is 59.
- Actor Crystal Chappell ("Guiding Light") is 55.
- Drummer Rob Cieka of Boo Radleys is 52.
- Actor Daniel Dae Kim ("Hawaii Five-O," "Lost") is 52.
- Actor Michael Deluise ("Gilmore Girls," "NYPD Blue") is 51.
- Rapper Yo-Yo ("Miss Rap Supreme") is 49.
- Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 39.
- Actor-turned-princess Meghan Markle ("Suits") is 39.
- "American Idol" runner-up Crystal Bowersox is 35.
- Singer Tom Parker of The Wanted is 32.
- Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse ("The Suite Life of Zack and Cody," "Grace Under Fire") are 28.
- "American Idol" runner-up Jessica Sanchez is 25.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.