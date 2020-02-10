Birthdays (Feb. 10, 2020)

Local birthday:
Charlie Hansen — chaplain at Hospice Alliance & Hospice Alliance Foundation, chaplain at Pleasant Prairie Police Department and pastor at Holy Spirit Community Church — celebrates his 62nd birthday today. An Air Force veteran, he cherishes his family.
Celebrity birthdays:
Actor Robert Wagner is 90.
Guitarist Don Wilson of The Ventures is 87.
Singer Roberta Flack is 83.
Singer Jimmy Merchant of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 80.
Bassist Bob Spalding of The Ventures is 73.
“Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos is 59.
Actress Laura Dern is 53.
Actress Elizabeth Banks is 46.
Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 42.
Actress Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 39.
Actor Max Brown (“Beauty and the Beast,” “The Tudors”) is 39.
Actor Barry Sloane (“Revenge”) is 39.
Singer Eric Dill (The Click Five) is 38.
Keyboardist Ben Romans of The Click Five is 38.
Actress Emma Roberts is 29.
Actress Chloe Grace Moretz is 23.
Actress Yara Shahidi (“black-ish”) is 20.