Birthdays (Feb. 24, 2020)

Local birthdays:
Mitchell Florjancic turns 11 years old today. A student at Somers Elementary School, he loves Godzilla, Roblox and playing his baritone horn.
Brileigh Talbert of Kenosha marks her golden birthday of 24 years today. She loves shopping, travel, pups and her grandma.
Celebrity birthdays:
Actor Dominic Chianese (“Boardwalk Empire,” “The Sopranos”) is 89.
Singer Joanie Sommers is 79.
Actress Jenny O’Hara (“Transparent,” “The Mindy Project”) is 78.
Actor Barry Bostwick is 75.
Singer-producer Rupert Holmes is 73.
Actor Edward James Olmos is 73.
Musician George Thorogood is 70.
Actress Debra Jo Rupp (“That ‘70s Show”) is 69.
Actress Helen Shaver (“The Color of Money”) is 69.
Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 62.
Actor Mark Moses (“Desperate Housewives”) is 62.
Actress Beth Broderick (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 61.
Singer Michelle Shocked is 58.
Actor Billy Zane is 54.
Actress Bonnie Somerville (“NYPD Blue”) is 46.
Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene is 45.
Singer Brandon Brown of Mista is 37.
Drummer Matt McGinley of Gym Class Heroes is 37.
Actor Wilson Bethel (“Hart of Dixie”) is 36.
Actor Alexander Koch (“Under the Dome”) is 32.
Actor Daniel Kaluuya (“Black Panther,” “Get Out”) is 31.