Birthdays (Feb. 28, 2020)

Local birthday:
Jack Swade turned 10 years old on Feb. 26. He enjoys jumping on his trampoline and his brother, playing soccer, playing his Xbox and motor sports.
Celebrity birthdays:
Actor Gavin MacLeod is 89.
Singer Sam the Sham is 83.
Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 81.
Actor Frank Bonner (“WKRP in Cincinnati”) is 78.
Actress Kelly Bishop (“Gilmore Girls”) is 76.
Actress Stephanie Beacham (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” “SeaQuest DSV”) is 73.
Writer-director Mike Figgis is 72.
Actress Mercedes Ruehl is 72.
Actress Bernadette Peters is 72.
Actress Ilene Graff (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 71.
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 65.
Actor John Turturro is 63.
Singer Cindy Wilson of The B-52’s is 63.
Actress Rae Dawn Chong (“The Color Purple”) is 59.
Actress Maxine Bahns (“The Brothers McMullen”) is 51.
Actor Robert Sean Leonard (“House, M.D.”) is 51.
Singer Pat Monahan of Train is 51.
Author Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler) is 50.
Actress Tasha Smith (“Empire”) is 49.
Actor Rory Cochrane (“24,” “CSI: Miami”) is 48.
Actress Ali Larter is 44.
Country singer Jason Aldean is 43.
Actor Geoffrey Arend (“Madam Secretary”) is 42.
Actress Melanie Chandra (“Code Black”) is 36.
Actress Michelle Horn (“Family Law,” “Strong Medicine”) is 33.
Actress True O’Brien (“Days of Our Lives”) is 26.
Actress Madisen Beaty (“The Fosters”) is 25.
Actress Quinn Shephard (“Hostages”) is 25.
Actor Bobbe J. Thompson (“The Tracy Morgan Show”) is 24.