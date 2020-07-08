Birthdays (July 8, 2020)

Local birthdays:
Helen DeBruin turns 95 years old today. She enjoys spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, who all gave her birthday wishes.
Enzo Brehmer has his birthday today. He’s going to be a third-grader at St. Joseph Catholic Academy and is taking golf lessons this summer with Pap. He likes jumping on the trampoline, riding his bike and scooter.
Celebrity birthdays:
Singer Steve Lawrence is 85.
Drummer Jaimoe Johanson of The Allman Brothers is 76.
Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 76.
Actress Kim Darby is 73.
Actress Jonelle Allen (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 72.
Children’s singer Raffi is 72.
Actress Anjelica Huston is 69.
Actor Kevin Bacon is 62.
Country singer Toby Keith is 59.
Guitarist Graham Jones of Haircut 100 is 59.
Keyboardist Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode is 59.
Singer Joan Osborne is 58.
Actor Rocky Carroll (“NCIS”) is 57.
Actor Michael B. Silver (“NYPD Blue”) is 53.
Actor Billy Crudup (“Almost Famous”) is 52.
Actor Michael Weatherly (“NCIS”) is 52.
Singer Beck is 50.
Country singer Drew Womack of Sons of the Desert is 50.
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is 47.
Guitarist Stephen Mason of Jars of Clay is 45.
Actor Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”) is 43.
Actor Lance Gross (“House of Payne”) is 39.
Actress Sophia Bush (“Chicago P.D.”) is 38.
Guitarist Jamie Cook of Arctic Monkeys is 35.
Actress Maya Hawke (“Stranger Things”) is 22.
Actor Jaden Smith (“The Pursuit of Happyness”) is 22.
