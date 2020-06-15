Birthdays (June 15, 2020)
Birthdays (June 15, 2020)

Local birthday:

Kubisiak

Gabriella Kubisiak turns 9 years old today. A student at KTEC-East, she enjoys riding her bike, reading and spending time with her family.

Celebrity birthdays:

  • Singer Ruby Nash Garnett of Ruby and the Romantics is 86.
  • Guitarist Leo Nocentelli of The Meters is 74.
  • Actor Simon Callow (“Shakespeare in Love”) is 71.
  • Singer Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply is 71.
  • Singer Steve Walsh (Kansas) is 69.
  • Country singer Terri Gibbs is 66.
  • Actor Jim Belushi is 66.
  • Actress Julie Hagerty (“Airplane”) is 65.
  • Actress Polly Draper (“thirtysomething”) is 65.
  • Guitarist Brad Gillis of Night Ranger is 63. 
  • Actress Eileen Davidson (“Days of Our Lives”) is 61.
  • Drummer Scott Rockenfield of Queensryche is 57.
  • Actress Helen Hunt is 57.
  • Actress Courteney Cox (“Friends”) is 56.
  • Guitarist Tony Ardoin of River Road is 56. 
  • Guitarist Michael Britt of Lonestar is 54.
  • Drummer Rob Mitchell of Sixpence None The Richer is 54.
  • Rapper-actor Ice Cube is 51.
  • Actress Leah Remini (“King of Queens”) is 50.
  • Actor Jake Busey (“Starship Troopers”) is 49.
  • Trombone player T-Bone Willy of Save Ferris is 48.
  • Actor Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 47.
  • Actor Greg Vaughan (“General Hospital”) is 47.
  • Actress Elizabeth Reaser (“Twilight”) is 45.
  • Singer Dryden Mitchell of Alien Ant Farm is 44.
  • Former child actor Christopher Castle (“Step By Step") is 40.
  • Guitarist Billy Martin of Good Charlotte is 39.
  • Actor Jordi Vilasuso (“The Young and the Restless”) is 39.
  • Guitarist Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons is 36.
  • Actor Denzel Whitaker is 30.
