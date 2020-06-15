Birthdays (June 15, 2020)

Local birthday:
Gabriella Kubisiak turns 9 years old today. A student at KTEC-East, she enjoys riding her bike, reading and spending time with her family.
Celebrity birthdays:
- Singer Ruby Nash Garnett of Ruby and the Romantics is 86.
- Guitarist Leo Nocentelli of The Meters is 74.
- Actor Simon Callow (“Shakespeare in Love”) is 71.
- Singer Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply is 71.
- Singer Steve Walsh (Kansas) is 69.
- Country singer Terri Gibbs is 66.
- Actor Jim Belushi is 66.
- Actress Julie Hagerty (“Airplane”) is 65.
- Actress Polly Draper (“thirtysomething”) is 65.
- Guitarist Brad Gillis of Night Ranger is 63.
- Actress Eileen Davidson (“Days of Our Lives”) is 61.
- Drummer Scott Rockenfield of Queensryche is 57.
- Actress Helen Hunt is 57.
- Actress Courteney Cox (“Friends”) is 56.
- Guitarist Tony Ardoin of River Road is 56.
- Guitarist Michael Britt of Lonestar is 54.
- Drummer Rob Mitchell of Sixpence None The Richer is 54.
- Rapper-actor Ice Cube is 51.
- Actress Leah Remini (“King of Queens”) is 50.
- Actor Jake Busey (“Starship Troopers”) is 49.
- Trombone player T-Bone Willy of Save Ferris is 48.
- Actor Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 47.
- Actor Greg Vaughan (“General Hospital”) is 47.
- Actress Elizabeth Reaser (“Twilight”) is 45.
- Singer Dryden Mitchell of Alien Ant Farm is 44.
- Former child actor Christopher Castle (“Step By Step") is 40.
- Guitarist Billy Martin of Good Charlotte is 39.
- Actor Jordi Vilasuso (“The Young and the Restless”) is 39.
- Guitarist Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons is 36.
- Actor Denzel Whitaker is 30.
