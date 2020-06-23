Birthdays (June 22, 2020)

Local birthdays:
Evan Engel turns 18 years old today. A Class of 2020 graduate of Harborside Academy, he enjoys tennis, Snapchat, TikTok, Fortnight with his buddies and hanging out with his friends.
Caden Palmen turns 15 years old today. A straight-A student, he will be entering 10th grade in the fall. He loves skateboarding, basketball, water skiing and just about any activity. He also loves his new pet turtle Chad.
Genevieve Bruzas turns 11 years old today. A student at Wheatland Center School, she enjoys playing clarinet, swim club, cheer team, painting, cooking and baking.
Celebrity birthdays:
- Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 84.
- Actor Michael Lerner is 79.
- Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 77.
- Journalist Brit Hume is 77.
- Singer Peter Asher of Peter and Gordon is 76.
- Singer Howard "Eddie" Kaylan of The Turtles is 73.
- Actor David L. Lander ("Laverne and Shirley") is 73.
- Singer Todd Rundgren is 72.
- Singer Alan Osmond of The Osmonds is 71.
- Actress Meryl Streep is 71.
- Actress Lindsay Wagner ("The Bionic Woman") is 71.
- Actor Graham Greene ("Dances With Wolves") is 68.
- Singer Cyndi Lauper is 67.
- Actor Chris Lemmon is 66.
- Bassist Derek Forbes (Simple Minds) is 64.
- Bassist Garry Beers of INXS is 63.
- Actor Bruce Campbell ("Evil Dead," "The Adventures of Briscoe County Junior") is 62.
- Bassist Alan Anton of Cowboy Junkies is 61.
- Actress Tracy Pollan ("Family Ties") is 60.
- Keyboardist Jimmy Sommerville (Bronski Beat) is 59.
- Singer Mike Edwards of Jesus Jones is 56.
- Actress Amy Brenneman is 56.
- Singer Steven Page (Barenaked Ladies) is 50.
- Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub ("24″) is 49.
- TV personality Carson Daly is 47.
- Guitarist Chris Traynor (Helmet) is 47.
- Actor Donald Faison ("Scrubs") is 46.
- Actress Lecy Goranson ("The Connors," "Roseanne") is 46.
- Comedian Mike O’Brien ("Saturday Night Live") is 44.
- TV personality Jai Rodriguez ("Queer Eye for the Straight Guy") is 41.
- Actress Lindsay Ridgeway ("Boy Meets World") is 35.
- Singer Dina Hansen of Fifth Harmony ("The X Factor") is 23.
