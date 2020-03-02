Birthdays (March 2, 2020)

Local birthday:
Elinore Frisque turns 100 years old today. She enjoys participating in daily activities at St. Joe’s and spending time with family.
Celebrity birthdays:
Actor John Cullum (“Northern Exposure”) is 90.
Actress Barbara Luna is 81.
Author John Irving is 78.
Actress Cassie Yates is 69.
Actress Laraine Newman (“Saturday Night Live”) is 68.
Singer Jay Osmond of The Osmonds is 65.
Singer John Cowsill of The Cowsills is 64.
Singer Larry Stewart of Restless Heart is 61.
Singer Jon Bon Jovi is 58.
Blues singer Alvin Youngblood Hart is 57.
Actor Daniel Craig (“Casino Royale”) is 52.
Actor Richard Ruccolo (“Legit,” “Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place”) is 48.
Singer Chris Martin of Coldplay is 43.
Actress Heather McComb (“The Event,” “Party of Five”) is 43.
Actress Rebel Wilson (“Pitch Perfect” movies) is 40.
Actress Bryce Dallas Howard (“The Help”) is 39.
Guitarist Mike “McDuck” Olson of Lake Street Dive is 37.
Actor Robert Iler (“The Sopranos”) is 35.
Actress Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”) is 31.
Country singer Luke Combs is 30.
Singer-rapper-actress Becky G is 23.