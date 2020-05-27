Birthdays (May 27, 2020)

Local birthday:
Randy Jurgens marks his 70th birthday today. Retired, he is an avid Cubs and Bears fan, and enjoys gardening, bike rides, volunteering, participating with Kenosha Bible Church, spending time with family, and is a Dad joke aficionado.
Celebrity birthdays: Actress Lee Meriwether is 85.
Musician Ramsey Lewis is 85.
Actor Louis Gossett Jr. is 84.
Actor Bruce Weitz is 77.
Singer Bruce Cockburn is 75.
Jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater is 70.
Actor Richard Schiff (“The Good Doctor”) is 65.
Singer Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and the Banshees is 63.
Singer-guitarist Neil Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz is 62.
Actress Peri Gilpin (“Frasier”) is 59.
Actress Cathy Silvers (“Happy Days”) is 59.
Comedian Adam Carolla is 56.
Actor Todd Bridges (“Diff’rent Strokes”) is 55.
Drummer Sean Kinney of Alice In Chains is 54.
Actor Dondre’ Whitfield (“Queen Sugar”) is 51.
Actor Paul Bettany (“A Beautiful Mind”) is 49.
Singer-guitarist Brian Desveaux of Nine Days is 49.
Actor Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”) is 47.
Rapper Andre 3000 of Outkast is 45.
Rapper Jadakiss is 45.
TV chef Jamie Oliver is 45.
Actor Ben Feldman (“Mad Men”) is 40.
Actor Darin Brooks (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 36.
Actor Chris Colfer (“Glee”) is 30.
Actor Ethan Dampf (“American Dreams”) is 26.
Actress Desiree Ross (“Greenleaf”) is 21.
