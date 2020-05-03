Birthdays (May 4, 2020)

Local birthday:
Chanim Lee Rozzoni turns 4 years old today. He enjoys whistling, playing with his brothers, wearing rain boots and driving his power wheel.
Celebrity birthdays:
Jazz bassist Ron Carter is 83.
Singer Peggy Santiglia Davison of The Angels is 76.
Actor Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 73.
Country singer Stella Parton is 71.
Actor-turned-minister Hilly Hicks (“Roots”) is 70.
Bassist Darryl Hunt of The Pogues is 70.
Singer Jackie Jackson of The Jacksons is 69.
Singer-actress Pia Zadora is 68.
Singer Oleta Adams is 67.
Country singer Randy Travis is 61.
Actress Mary McDonough (“The Waltons”) is 59.
Comedian Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 53.
Actor Will Arnett (“Arrested Development,” ″Blades of Glory”) is 50.
Bassist Mike Dirnt of Green Day is 48.
Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 48.
TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons is 45.
Sports reporter and TV personality Erin Andrews is 42.
Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 41.
Actress Ruth Negga (“Loving”) is 39.
Rapper Jidenna is 35.
Actor Alexander Gould (“Weeds,” “Finding Nemo”) is 26.
Country singer RaeLynn is 26.
Actress Amara Miller (“The Descendants”) is 20.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.