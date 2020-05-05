Birthdays (May 5, 2020)

Local birthdays:
John Belotti turns 19 years old today. He is interested in many things, among them music, basketball and video games. He wants to pursue either a career in music or video game creation. He has also been an assistant basketball coach for All Saints Catholic School.
Declan McKinney marks his golden birthday by turning 5 years old today. A kindergartner, he loves to play outside while riding in his Escalade and hang out and have fun with his neighborhood friends and family, especially with his best friend/little brother.
Celebrity birthdays:
Actress Pat Carroll is 93.
Actor Michael Murphy is 82.
Actor Lance Henriksen (“Millennium,” “Aliens”) is 80.
Comedian-actor Michael Palin (Monty Python) is 77.
Actor John Rhys-Davies (“Lord of the Rings,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 76.
Former MTV News correspondent Kurt Loder is 75.
Drummer Bill Ward of Black Sabbath is 72.
Actress Melinda Culea (“The A Team,” ″Knots Landing”) is 65.
Actress Lisa Eilbacher (“An Officer and a Gentleman,” ″Beverly Hills Cop”) is 63.
Actor Richard E. Grant (“Gosford Park”) is 63.
Singer Ian McCulloch of Echo and the Bunnymen is 61.
Newsman Brian Williams is 61.
TV personality Kyan Douglas (“Rachael Ray,” “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 50.
Actress Tina Yothers (“Family Ties”) is 47.
Singer Raheem DeVaughn is 45.
Actor Vincent Kartheiser (“Mad Men”) is 41.
Singer Craig David is 39.
Actress Danielle Fishel (“Boy Meets World”) is 39.
Actor Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel,” ″The Tudors”) is 37.
Bassist Josh Smith of Halestorm is 37.
Singer Adele is 32.
Singer Chris Brown is 31.
