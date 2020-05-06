Birthdays (May 6, 2020)

Local birthday:
Leila Burke turns 12 years old today. A sixth-grader at Lance Middle School, she enjoys drawing, reading novels and playing with her sister. Happy birthday, Leila. Have a great day.
Celebrity birthdays:
Singer Bob Seger is 75.
Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 75.
Singer and comedian Lulu Roman (“Hee Haw”) is 74.
Actor Alan Dale (“Lost,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 73.
Actor Ben Masters (“Passions”) is 73.
Actor Richard Cox (“Alpha House,” ″American Tragedy”) is 72.
Host Tom Bergeron (“Dancing With the Stars,” new “Hollywood Squares”) is 65.
Singer John Flansburgh of They Might Be Giants is 60.
Actress Julianne Phillips is 60.
Actress Roma Downey (“Touched by an Angel”) is 60.
Actor George Clooney is 59.
Child actor turned rodeo star Clay O’Brien (“The Apple Dumpling Gang”) is 59.
Singer-bassist Tony Scalzo of Fastball is 56.
Actress Leslie Hope (“24”) is 55.
Actress Geneva Carr (“Bull”) is 54.
Guitarist Mark Bryan of Hootie and the Blowfish is 53.
Guitarist Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters is 49.
Actress Stacey Oristano (“Bunheads,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 41.
Actress Adrianne Palicki (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 37.
Actress Gabourey Sidibe (“Precious”) is 37.
Comedian Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”) is 34.
Rapper Meek Mill is 33.
Actress Naomi Scott (2019’s “Aladdin”) is 27.
