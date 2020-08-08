'BLACK HUMANITY NOW!' street mural complete

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Painters of all ages and races spent the morning and part of the afternoon Aug. 1 with rollers and brushes. They filled in chalked-in letters that formed a special set of words, significant to each painter in some way or another.

“I was looking for a meaningful way to bring a voice,” said Fredricka Hunter of Mount Pleasant, roller in hand.

“I’ve always believed God loves all and we’re all his children,” said Caroline Bonilla of Racine, working alongside Hunter.

As some painters danced to songs played by a DJ such as “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder while working, eventually the words “Black Humanity Now!” appeared on Wisconsin Avenue in front of the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., in bright yellow letters.

The process

Bonilla said she came to support her friend, Scott Terry, and to support the community. Terry organized the project and proposed it to the City of Racine. For extra convincing, he started a change.org petition that received almost 3,170 signatures.