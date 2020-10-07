Blake being treated at Chicago rehab facility specializing in spinal cord injuries

KENOSHA — Jacob Blake is being treated at a spinal cord rehabilitation facility in Chicago.

Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down when he was shot by a Kenosha Police officer Aug. 23 after police were called to the street outside Blake’s girlfriend’s home for a domestic dispute. Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his weapon at Blake seven times at close range while holding Blake by his shirt.

The shooting, which kicked off widespread protests and two days of rioting in Kenosha, is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Federal investigators conducting a separate civil rights investigation.

Family members and protesters have called for criminal charges to be filed against Sheskey.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After the shooting, Blake was treated at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Family members said he underwent more than one surgery at the hospital. He was moved from the hospital to a rehab facility in September.

Attorney Patrick Cafferty said Blake was transferred from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility in Chicago that specializes in treating people with spinal cord injuries. Cafferty said Blake is likely to be at the facility long term.