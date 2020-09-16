Blake event calls for peace, unity

"They don't expect this. They already have an idea painted of what we're like. This is what we're like. We're about peace, we're about love, we're about unity, we're about supporting one another and making sure black, brown, disenfranchised and under-served people are heard. That's what we're doing out here."

McLean said that, instead of the group protesting the Kenosha visit earlier in the day by Evangelical activist and musician Sean Feucht at Civic Center Park, the decision was made to hold a separate event altogether.

"We did not want any run-ins," she said. "In lieu of that, this was a space we could offer to people to be involved and give back to the community, while supporting the Blake family."

Blake continues to recover from seven gunshots to his back that have left him partially paralyzed, McLean said.

"He's healing," she said. "It's still a difficult time. We need an indictment, and they need justice. Until that happens, things aren't clear about what's going to happen next. But we're going to keep driving out the message of love, peace, kindness and compassion.

"I know that's what the Blake family stands for, and that's what all of us stand for. We're going to do whatever we can to keep a unifying message, one voice, one message."