Blake family hosting rally Saturday

The family of Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Kenosha man left paralyzed after he was shot by a Kenosha police officer last Sunday, is hosting a "Justice for Jacob" rally Saturday.

According to an event flyer, the event will begin at 2 p.m. at the Regimen Barber Collective, 1345 52nd St., Kenosha. The flyer didn't indicate if the event would lead to a march or remain at its starting point.

Blake was seriously wounded by Officer Rusten Sheskey as officers attempted to take him into custody in the 2800 block of 40th Street after they investigated a domestic incident.

The shooting left Blake with his spinal cord at least partially severed and several vertebrae shattered. Two other officers at the scene, Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek, both were identified Friday by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, spoke to the media earlier this week and issued a plea for healing.

"As I was riding here in this city, I noticed a lot of damage," Jackson said Tuesday. "It doesn't reflect my son or my family. If Jacob knew what was going on as far as that goes, the violence and destruction, he would be very displeased.