Blake family hosting rally Saturday

The family of Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Kenosha man left paralyzed after he was shot by a Kenosha police officer last Sunday, is hosting a "Justice for Jacob" rally Saturday.
According to an event flyer, the event will begin at 2 p.m. at the Regimen Barber Collective, 1345 52nd St., Kenosha. The flyer didn't indicate if the event would lead to a march or remain at its starting point.
Blake was seriously wounded by Officer Rusten Sheskey as officers attempted to take him into custody in the 2800 block of 40th Street after they investigated a domestic incident.
The shooting left Blake with his spinal cord at least partially severed and several vertebrae shattered. Two other officers at the scene, Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek, both were identified Friday by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, spoke to the media earlier this week and issued a plea for healing.
"As I was riding here in this city, I noticed a lot of damage," Jackson said Tuesday. "It doesn't reflect my son or my family. If Jacob knew what was going on as far as that goes, the violence and destruction, he would be very displeased.
"So I really am asking and encouraging everyone — to take a moment and examine your heart. Citizens, police officers, firemen, clergy, politicians, do Jacob justice on this level and examine your heart."
Group issues statement
The civil rights advocacy organization, Color of Change, released a statement about the situation Thursday.
"First, Kenosha police officers shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times in front of his young children," president Rashad Robinson said. "Then they arrested, tear-gassed and beat the anti-racist protesters demanding justice in Mr. Blake's honor. When a mob of armed, white-supremacist-vigilantes disrupted peaceful protests, they made no effort to disarm them and instead thanked them for supporting the violent efforts of police. And when one of those radicals opened fire on protesters, killing two people, officers ignored the pleas of eyewitnesses and did nothing to detain him.
"Our policing system has routinely treated Black lives as disposable and upheld racist, white supremacist ideals. Now, as this crisis unfolds and tragedy continues to strike, Kenosha provides the ultimate case-in-point on the danger and inherent racism of American policing."
The group also demanded the firing of Shesky, that he be charged with attempted murder and that Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin legislature approve $25 million for community-based public safety solutions at its special session next week, according to the press release.
