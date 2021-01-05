Blake family reacts to Graveley's decision

The family of Jacob Blake expressed their disappointment Tuesday over the decision that Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey would not be charged in the shooting that left Blake paralyzed. They said they will seek civil action and put out a call to action for people to rise up across the nation in an effort to end systemic racism.
“Today the news that we have heard from the Kenosha District Attorney’s office is very disturbing,” said attorney B’Ivory LaMarr, who represents the Blake family. “We are immensely disappointed by that decision. We believe there was more than sufficient evidence to find probable cause to charge Officer Sheskey.”
LaMarr said “there were certain standards and operating procedures” that were not followed.
“We believe that shooting an individual seven times while walking away from the officer is nothing less than intentional,” LaMarr said. “We believe that all the elements of attempted homicide were met.”
The statements by LaMarr, Blake’s uncle Justin Blake and Tanya McLean of Leaders of Kenosha were made at a 4 p.m. press conference outside of The Collective barbershop on 52nd Street, where the family watched video of the announcement.
“We don’t need a two-hour explanation for what our eyes can see,” LaMarr said. “It takes 20 seconds to watch that video to find probable cause, and it took them over four months to find a reason to ignore it. We’re not happy. We will exercise every remedy that is available. We will be looking at bringing a civil action.”
LaMarr said Graveley called Jacob Blake to inform him of the decision prior to the announcement.
“He did call about an hour before he went public and informed him of the city’s decision,” LaMarr said. “Jacob is, you know, he’s disappointed. I mean, how do you feel being paralyzed, being shot in the back seven times?”
Justin Blake said the decision is a “grave injustice” and described the whole experience as “gut-wrenching,” likening it to having “to allow yourself to digest rocks and glass.”
The family plans to take the issue to “D.C.” and that this “needs to be handled at the federal level.”
“We, the Blake family, are asking this city, this county, this state and this nation to rise up ... non-violently,” Justin Blake said. “This is going to impact this city, this state and the nation for many years to come unless the people rise up and do what they’re supposed to do. It’s unjust. We’re going to unite our people from coast to coast until we get justice. We’re not backing down. We’ve got work to do.”
At the same time, Blake also asked people to “be aggressive.”
“I need a lot of noise. I need you to get in people’s face,” he said. “Martin Luther King went to jail. John Lewis went to jail for it. Don’t be scared to go to jail. We’re asking you to be aggressive.”
McLean said many of the statements by Graveley served to perpetuate the systemic racism that exists in Kenosha County.
“This is just unacceptable,” McLean said. “We just want to be treated like each and every other person that doesn’t look like us. We don’t want to come outside and have to worry about being harmed and about being murdered.”
She said the decision “is just disheartening, and it did no good for this community.”
“He will be held accountable at the polls the next go-around he has,” McLean said of Graveley.