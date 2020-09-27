Blake supporters react to Taylor decision

While their focus certainly remains on what happened to 29-year-old Jacob Blake, shot last month by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, that doesn’t mean a decision by a Kentucky grand jury this week didn’t draw plenty of attention as well.
Speaking during a march for Blake on Thursday that ended at Grace Lutheran Church, several of his supporters, including his uncle, Justin Blake, expressed concern for the outcome in the death of Breonna Taylor.
Taylor was shot and killed during a botched raid at her Louisville apartment March 13. The grand jury announced that no charges would be filed against two of the officers who fired shots, and none of the three were charged for causing her death.
The grand jury did indict former Louisville officer Brett Hankison for wanton endangerment. Hankison was the only one of the three who was fired following the shooting.
Justin Blake blamed Kentucky law, which states officers had a right to return fire once Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one warning shot that struck one of the officers in the femoral artery.
“We pray for Breonna’s family,” Blake said. “What happened wasn’t just, but it’s by the laws in Kentucky. If it’s by the law in Kentucky that a black woman can die in her house ... then we need to vote to change the damn laws.”
Speaking to reporters outside the church after the event, Blake reiterated his view on the Taylor case.
And by the letter of the law, he said, the decision by the grand jury didn’t come as much of a surprise.
“It’s very unfortunate, but if you read the letter of the law the way it was written, the man had the right to defend himself in his own home, and the police officers had the right to shoot back,” Blake said. “However, they didn’t shoot the person who was shooting. They shot another person. So it’s really hard to fathom how they weren’t indicted for (shooting Taylor). ... Somebody else died in their pajamas.”
Others who spoke at the church had similar thoughts on the events in Louisville.
Local activist Porsche Bennett said the decision not to charge was disappointing, but doesn’t change the group’s focus here.
The Blake supporters have long called for Sheskey’s immediate firing, indictment, charging, conviction and imprisonment for his role in the shooting.
“(We’re) in solidarity, not only for Jacob Blake, but also Breonna Taylor,” Bennett said. “We all know we have a main common issue, and that’s wanting justice for Jacob, because we all the outcome of what Breonna Taylor was given (Wednesday), and we all know we did not like that outcome.
“... We stand in solidarity with Louisville, Kentucky, in the case of Breonna Taylor, because we do not agree with what happened down there. That is why we’re going to continue this fight, to make sure we don’t get the same exact treatment.”
Grace Lutheran Pastor Jonathan Barker said he was a young man when the Rodney King case sparked protests in California, and that he sees similarities between that 1991 incident and what’s happened, not only here, but in other cities in the United States.
All four officers charged in King’s beating were acquitted.
“What we saw this week has felt horrifyingly familiar to me,” Barker said. “... (The King case) seared in my mind that there is no guarantee of justice in this country if you are Black.”
And 29 years later, little has changed, Barker said.
“Year after year after year, we see the same outcome,” he said. “Our Black neighbors being brutalized and killed by police officers. We don’t see indictments, charges. It goes on and on and on.”
24-hour rally planned today
After the event Tanya McLean, Blake family friend and co-founder/COO of African Emergency Relief Foundation/Peace on the Streets, announced that a “Justice for Jacob — Seize the Day” 24-hour rally will be held Sunday starting at noon at Civic Center Park.
The rally, presented by the African Emergency Relief Foundation, will run through noon Monday. The event will include speakers from around the country, along with entertainment.
“We want the community to come out and just be heard,” McLean said. “We just want a day of communion and being with each other. That’s what this is about, unity.”
Blake said the message continues to be one of unity.
“This isn’t a Democratic or a Republican issue or a Black or white issue,” he said. “This is about human beings, and us expressing the justice that we want for human beings who helped build this country.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.