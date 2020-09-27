Blake supporters react to Taylor decision

Speaking to reporters outside the church after the event, Blake reiterated his view on the Taylor case.

And by the letter of the law, he said, the decision by the grand jury didn’t come as much of a surprise.

“It’s very unfortunate, but if you read the letter of the law the way it was written, the man had the right to defend himself in his own home, and the police officers had the right to shoot back,” Blake said. “However, they didn’t shoot the person who was shooting. They shot another person. So it’s really hard to fathom how they weren’t indicted for (shooting Taylor). ... Somebody else died in their pajamas.”

Others who spoke at the church had similar thoughts on the events in Louisville.

Local activist Porsche Bennett said the decision not to charge was disappointing, but doesn’t change the group’s focus here.

The Blake supporters have long called for Sheskey’s immediate firing, indictment, charging, conviction and imprisonment for his role in the shooting.