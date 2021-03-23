Blaze destroys detached garage, vehicle in Trevor

TREVOR – Fire destroyed a detached garage and a vehicle inside it in the 12100 block of 222nd Avenue southwest of Lake Shangri-La Tuesday night.

A resident who lives behind the structure called 911 at about 7 p.m. after hearing a bang and noticing light smoke coming from the eves, according to Salem Lakes Fire Chief Mike Slover.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames had engulfed the garage. Firefighters were concerned that the fire might spread to a home nearby. Bristol Fire Department also responded to the fire along with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, he said.

Firefighters put out the fire within 10 minutes of arrival but stayed about an hour longer for overhaul at the scene, Slover said. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $50,000 to the structure and the vehicle. Two other vehicles parked outside the garage also had damage from the fire, he said.

Slover said the cause has yet to be determined but authorities do not believe it is suspicious.

