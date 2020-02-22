Bloomfield food pantry acquires vehicle for speedy service

BLOOMFIELD — The St. Mary’s Memorial Food Pantry has acquired a vehicle to help collect and distribute food for its clients.

After a burglary last summer brought an outpouring of new donations, pantry operators used some of the donations to purchase a van to help the volunteer operation become more mobile.

The pantry, located at N1238 Park Road, serves about 250 people a week, but was burglarized in late August after thieves broke in after hours.

Police have not arrested any suspects in the break-in.

Donors, however, stepped forward with new food donations and cash contribution that helped St. Mary’s recover from the burglary — and then some.

The pantry used donations to buy a vehicle from the Kunes Country Ford Lincoln dealership in Delavan. Before the van, pantry operators June Kosier and Jeanne Cizon had to use their own vehicles or ask for help to collect and transport food.

Both Cizon and Kosier deliver food to people who cannot get out of their homes. After each day at the pantry, the two load up their cars with boxes to make deliveries.