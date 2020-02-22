Bloomfield food pantry acquires vehicle for speedy service

BLOOMFIELD — The St. Mary’s Memorial Food Pantry has acquired a vehicle to help collect and distribute food for its clients.
After a burglary last summer brought an outpouring of new donations, pantry operators used some of the donations to purchase a van to help the volunteer operation become more mobile.
The pantry, located at N1238 Park Road, serves about 250 people a week, but was burglarized in late August after thieves broke in after hours.
Police have not arrested any suspects in the break-in.
Donors, however, stepped forward with new food donations and cash contribution that helped St. Mary’s recover from the burglary — and then some.
The pantry used donations to buy a vehicle from the Kunes Country Ford Lincoln dealership in Delavan. Before the van, pantry operators June Kosier and Jeanne Cizon had to use their own vehicles or ask for help to collect and transport food.
Both Cizon and Kosier deliver food to people who cannot get out of their homes. After each day at the pantry, the two load up their cars with boxes to make deliveries.
Sometimes vehicles are not available, which is why they decided that the pantry should approach Kunes Country Ford officials about purchasing a vehicle.
“They helped us buy this van, so we could do our pickups without begging people to use their truck or trailer,” Cizon said.
Cizon called the dealership because Kunes was involved with the Feeding America in Walworth County group that supports food pantries.
The St. Mary’s pantry purchased a 2004 Ford van for $2,000.
Through the Feeding America in Walworth County group, Kunes helps with distribution to food pantries in Walworth County area.
“If they need something or need help with something, they will call us up every once in a while,” Kunes dealership representative Allison Ketterhagen said.
“There have been times where a food pantry will call and say we have a large pickup,” Ketterhagen added, “and they ask, ‘Can we borrow a large van or truck for this pickup?’”
The Bloomfield pantry received many donations and expressions of support following last summer’s burglary, which left the operation depleted of its inventory to help needy families.
Donations included a $1,000 donation from the Lake Geneva Jaycees, as well as others from Peck & Weis in Lake Geneva, Keefe Real Estate, Spoondoggers tavern, and many private citizens. One donor delivered 40 pounds of frozen chicken.
The pantry goes to Feeding America in Walworth County every week to make sure that no one goes hungry. They also go through the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank in Elkhorn for supplies and food.
The St. Mary’s Memorial Food Pantry was started by Cizon and her best friend, Sandy Steinhoff, 11 years ago before Steinhoff died of cancer in 2015. Cizon promised to keep the pantry going after her death.
The pantry originally was located at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. But after the church closed about 10 years ago, the pantry found a new home on Park Road. The owners of Bloomfield Tire & Auto agreed to donate space by retrofitting unused auto-repair bays.
The pantry is open to the public Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and those who are down on their luck are welcomed to take home whatever they need to care for themselves and their families.
“It is a food pantry run by poor people for poor people,” Cizon said. “Usually it is the rich people running a food pantry, but we are all in this together in this place.”