Bloomin' Bands event canceled for this summer

The Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha has decided to cancel the annual Bloomin' Bands event scheduled for June 19 and 20 at the Kenosha Moose Lodge No. 286.

"The availability of the Kenosha Moose Lodge in June is uncertain and Western Kiwanis has a responsibility to provide safe activities for the community," the club said in a release. "This level of uncertainty made the planning process difficult."

The event is a fundraiser for Western Kiwanis to pay for room and bathroom makeovers to improve accessibility for children with disabilities, as well as scholarships for Kenosha students.

“We would like to thank our sponsors, volunteers, musicians and contractors for their support over the years. We will continue to plan for our June 18th and 19th (2021) Bloomin’ Bands event," said club chairman Peter Bindelli.

