Blue House Books hosts April 23 book signing

Harley Sobin has wanted to write a novel since his college days.

But first, he had a 35-year career in medicine as a gastroenterologist to complete.

He now describes himself as “a semi-retired physician” — he teaches part time at the Medical College of Wisconsin — and has completed his first novel, “What Would Kassel Do?”

Sobin, who practiced medicine in the Kenosha area for more than 25 years, will be at Blue House Books for an April 23 book signing event.

Through much of his career, Sobin has been interested in the role anxiety and emotions play in the generation of physical symptoms. This is a theme that he investigates in the fictional “Kassel.”

Previously, he has written about the interplay of psychology and gastroenterology in several publications, including a textbook he co-authored.

The native New Yorker, who now lives in the Milwaukee area, said his novel “portrays the joy of caring for patients, along with the challenges of a physician’s life. In the novel, I provide an insider’s view into the world of the hospital and the mind of a busy internist. With over 35 years of experience practicing medicine, I provide a unique glimpse behind the closed doors of the medical world.”

In his novel, Sobin — who believes taking care of patients is a privilege that carries a lot of responsibility — focuses on Richard, a physician who takes this responsibility to the extreme. By focusing so much attention on his patients, Richard neglects his family and his personal life.

In the book, “we witness the collapse of his psyche, and the steps that Richard takes to find balance in his life,” Sobin said.

In addition to working on his writing, Sobin also enjoys traveling with his wife and family, drinking wine, painting and playing guitar. Physician

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.