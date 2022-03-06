Blue House Books to celebrate area female authors

In honor of International Women’s Day, Blue House Books is hosting four female authors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, to hear about their journeys in writing.

Author Maggie Smith is scheduled to be at the store, 5915 6th Ave., at 11 a.m.; Meg Bonney is scheduled to stop by at noon; Greta Kelly at 1 p.m.; and Hannah Morrissey at 2 p.m.

Maggie Smith, a Milwaukee-based author, has her debut novel, “Truth and Other Lies,” set to release March 8.

Meg Bonney is a Kenosha native and author of the young adult fantasy series “Everly.” The first two books in the trilogy, “Everly” and “Rosewood Burning” are available now and the final installment is scheduled to be released later this year!

Greta Kelly is the local author of the “The Frozen Crown,” and its recently released sequel, “The Seventh Queen.”

Hannah Morrissey is a Racine-based author, who released her debut novel, “Hello, Transcriber,” just last year, with her second novel in the series, “The Widowmaker,” set to release later this year.

Authors will be set up in-store during normal Saturday shopping hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Shoppers can meet and chat with the featured authors.

All authors will have their books available for purchase in-store and will be available to sign copies of their books for customers.

This event is free to attend. More information on the event and the authors is available online at www.blue-house-books.com.

