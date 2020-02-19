Board approves first reading of transgender policy

Yolanda Santos Adams said she was sensitive to parents, but that the schools are serving the students.

“Parents are so very important, but students are our population here,” she said. “This is difficult. I’m not sure I’m ready to vote on this policy.”

Tony Garcia said he was concerned about cultural acceptance of LGBTQ individuals in Hispanic families. More important, however, parents need to know what is happening with their children in school, he said.

He said he knows Hispanic parents would be upset if they learned at a parent-teacher conference, for example, that their son had changed his name and identified as female.

“That’s very mind-boggling,” he said. “I do feel that parents have the right. I mean, (their children) are underage.”

Identities in flux

Garcia wondered whether many students were in flux about their gender identities.

“We have kids going through transitions. We had a sixth-grader come to middle school this year identifying originally as a queer boy. As time has evolved throughout the year, they no longer identify as a transgender student,” Valeri said.