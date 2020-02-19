Board approves first reading of transgender policy

The Kenosha Unified School Board has approved a gender inclusivity policy that leaves intact guidelines requiring parental consent before students under the age of 18 could use pronouns or names at school that are different from their legally recognized gender identity.
The board voted 5-0 Wednesday to approve the policy on first reading, contingent on additions to the policy’s lexicon of terms related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender an queer individuals.
Board members Tom Duncan and Rebecca Stevens were absent.
The board is expected to finalize the policy with a second reading and vote later this month.
The board also approved an anti-harassment policy for district employees and an anti-bullying policy covering students and employees.
Parental involvement
At issue was whether Unified’s proposed guidelines for transgender and gender non-conforming students should mirror the Madison School District's policy, which allows students to choose new names and pronouns without parents’ permission.
Advocates for transgender students contend that honoring the change in names and identities fosters a safe and welcoming environment for them.
The Madison district, however, is facing a legal battle after a lawsuit was filed alleging that its policy violates the state’s due process clause, which protects parents' right to raise their children in accordance with their beliefs.
Discussions also centered on transgender students who may not be “out” to their families about their gender identities.
Under Madison’s guidelines, such students are protected by the district policy. They are addressed by their preferred names and pronouns at school, but legal names are used when dealing with parents.
“If the student tells you, 'I’m not Ron; I’m Rhonda, and I want to be she, you have to respect that. But when you deal with my parents, you have to call me Ron, unless I’ve told you otherwise’,” said Ron Stadler, Unified’s attorney advising the district.
Adhering to a Madison-style policy, however, would put teachers in a difficult position, according to Sue Valeri, Unified’s chief of school leadership. Currently, teachers are alerted to a student’s transgender status and related accommodations, Valeri said.
“Do we expect them to remember ... 'I’m supposed to call (her) Rhonda at school, but Ron in front of his parents?' That’s setting them up for making a mistake. It’s setting anybody up,” she said. “I think writing that in a policy would create a very difficult situation in 41 schools.”
Mixed feelings
School Board members expressed mixed feelings about incorporating student-centered policy.
Yolanda Santos Adams said she was sensitive to parents, but that the schools are serving the students.
“Parents are so very important, but students are our population here,” she said. “This is difficult. I’m not sure I’m ready to vote on this policy.”
Tony Garcia said he was concerned about cultural acceptance of LGBTQ individuals in Hispanic families. More important, however, parents need to know what is happening with their children in school, he said.
He said he knows Hispanic parents would be upset if they learned at a parent-teacher conference, for example, that their son had changed his name and identified as female.
“That’s very mind-boggling,” he said. “I do feel that parents have the right. I mean, (their children) are underage.”
Identities in flux
Garcia wondered whether many students were in flux about their gender identities.
“We have kids going through transitions. We had a sixth-grader come to middle school this year identifying originally as a queer boy. As time has evolved throughout the year, they no longer identify as a transgender student,” Valeri said.
She said that staff continues to meet with the parent and the student to make accommodations according to their needs.
At the elementary level, she said, there are students who identify as transgender and “parents who are coming to grips with that.”
“I can tell you right now, parents make the mistake of what pronouns to use. But parents are also working with their kids to get used to this, and if we don’t even give them that opportunity to educate themselves, we’re not going to expose that student if their parent doesn’t agree,” she said.
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
CAROL BEACH
CAROL BEACH
CAROL BEACH
KEMPER CENTER
KEMPER CENTER
KEMPER CENTER
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
Here is a roundup of photos taken over the weekend at various events around Kenosha County happening between Jan. 10 and Jan. 12, 2020.