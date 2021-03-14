Board considering special assessment Monday

Driveway restorations within the public right-of-way will be repaired with asphalt pavement this fall as part of the 2021 Paving Program, the information states.

Insurance proposal

The board is also expected to consider its 2021-22 liability and property insurance proposal with the League of Wisconsin Municipalities.

Last year’s total net premium paid by the village was $644,666, compared to an increase for this year to $673,191.

The program covers automobile, general, law enforcement and public ‘liability; automobile physical damage; property, contractors equipment, boiler and machinery, Cyber Enterprise Risk Management and commercial crime; and workers compensation, which carries the highest price tag at $452,632, an increase from $444,559 a year ago.

Other business

Also on the agenda Monday:

The board will consider an Zoning Text Amendment to its swimming pool enclosure regulations. The most significant change is replacing “railing/fence” with “guard” in several of the ordinance’s clauses. Guard is defined in the new ordinance as “a barrier erected to prevent a person from falling to a lower level.”