Board considering special assessment Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A resolution to levy special assessments for storm water improvements in the Beverly Woods Subdivision will highlight Monday night’s Village Board meeting.
The board in January adopted a preliminary resolution to levy the assessment for the project, which will include new storm sewers, inlets, pump laterals and ditching on 84th Street, 83rd Place, 83rd Street, 49th Avenue, 47th Avenue and 43rd Avenue.
A public hearing on the agenda item will be held prior to any board action.
The total assessment is $422,663.23, which will be equally assessed against affected property owners, who will have three payment options should the resolution receive approval. They could pay the assessment in full within 30 days of the final billing, in 10 equal installments at an interest rate of 6.25% (the existing prime rate) plus 3%; or defer payment until the property is subdivided, a building permit is issued or as a pre-condition of a land development approval, whichever comes first.
Officials noted Beverly Woods was built in the 1960s and 1970s with “rural cross-section roadways and inadequate roadside drainage.” Area residents began petitioning the village in 2017 to repave the roads, and the Public Works Department has been scheduling that work.
Prior to the repaving, the additional storm water improvements within the special assessment need to be completed. When it’s done, the improvements will provide better drainage, replace existing failing storm sewer infrastructure, provide sump laterals for properties that front the storm sewer and redirect storm water to a regional management pond.
Driveway restorations within the public right-of-way will be repaired with asphalt pavement this fall as part of the 2021 Paving Program, the information states.
Insurance proposal
The board is also expected to consider its 2021-22 liability and property insurance proposal with the League of Wisconsin Municipalities.
Last year’s total net premium paid by the village was $644,666, compared to an increase for this year to $673,191.
The program covers automobile, general, law enforcement and public ‘liability; automobile physical damage; property, contractors equipment, boiler and machinery, Cyber Enterprise Risk Management and commercial crime; and workers compensation, which carries the highest price tag at $452,632, an increase from $444,559 a year ago.
Other business
Also on the agenda Monday:
The board will consider an Zoning Text Amendment to its swimming pool enclosure regulations. The most significant change is replacing “railing/fence” with “guard” in several of the ordinance’s clauses. Guard is defined in the new ordinance as “a barrier erected to prevent a person from falling to a lower level.”
The board will consider reducing the number of election inspectors for the April 6 Spring Election from seven to five, but no fewer than three at each polling place. According to the proposed change, the village’s Spring Election, other than the “Presidential Preference,” has historically generated a lower turnout, along with the recent trend to more absentee voting based on the last four elections in the village. The village also has experienced a lack of election inspectors to meet the statutory requirement of having seven at each of the polling places, but does have enough to staff five.
The meeting, set for 6 p.m., will be held virtually because of the pandemic. Residents who wish to watch online can register at www.attendee.gotowebinar, or if they want to listen in, can call 1-213-929-4212 and use access code 339-174-160.
Those who dial in by phone will not be able to participate in the meeting.
COLLECTION: Haribo coming to Kenosha County
The village’s Plan Commission unanimously approved the final site and operational plans for Haribo, which plans to develop a 136.8-acre property in the Highlands Corporate Park. The main office and production site will be located at 12488 Goldbear Drive and the warehouse at 948 122nd Ave.
When completed, the manufacturing facility will be Haribo’s first in North America. Groundbreaking is expected in September, with the first phase set for completion in April of 2022.