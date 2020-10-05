Board to consider additional parking spaces

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The addition of 11 parking spaces to a dual business is among the items the Village Board is expected to vote on at its meeting tonight.
Phone participants will only be able to listen to the meeting and cannot actively participate.
The proposed additional parking spots will be located at 10450 72nd Ave., which currently houses both the Renaissance School and Daycare and Sonnenberg Consultants and School.
Because of the growth of the Sonnenberg business, a parking issue has been created, according to staff notes published before the meeting. There currently is inadequate on-site parking for staff and parents, which has forced some parking on 72nd Avenue.
Parking on the street is not an acceptable long-term solution, the notes state, and violates village ordinances and site/operational plan approval requirements.
To ease the parking crunch, the property owner, who intends to sell the property to Sonnenberg, is proposing the additional parking spaces along the south side of the existing lot, about 1 foot from the south property line. That move would allow for 52 total spaces, including two handicapped spots.
As a long-term possibility, a property to the south that covers 31,901-square-feet that could include room for an additional 67 parking spaces is being considered, along with the construction of a remote parking lot on the property south of Kwik Trip and east to the current property.
One of those two options must be designed, approved and constructed before Sept. 1, 2021.
Other items on tonight’s agenda include:
Consider approval authorizing the issuance and sale of $6,120,000 in general obligation promissory notes.
Consider approval of a collateral assignment as it relates to the Main Street Market Development.
Consider conveyance of rights to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation with the Highway 32/165 intersection improvement project.
Consider entering into a professional service contract with RA Smith Inc., for design services for the Chateau Eau Plaines water main relay project.
