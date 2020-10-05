Board to consider additional parking spaces

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The addition of 11 parking spaces to a dual business is among the items the Village Board is expected to vote on at its meeting tonight.

Because of COVID-19, the meeting again will be held virtually beginning at 5 p.m. Residents interested in participating can register at www.attendee.gotowebinar.com/register or by calling 1-415-930-5321 and using access code 316-219-293.

Phone participants will only be able to listen to the meeting and cannot actively participate.

The proposed additional parking spots will be located at 10450 72nd Ave., which currently houses both the Renaissance School and Daycare and Sonnenberg Consultants and School.

Because of the growth of the Sonnenberg business, a parking issue has been created, according to staff notes published before the meeting. There currently is inadequate on-site parking for staff and parents, which has forced some parking on 72nd Avenue.

Parking on the street is not an acceptable long-term solution, the notes state, and violates village ordinances and site/operational plan approval requirements.

