Boards coming down throughout Downtown Kenosha

County Board Supervisor Terry Rose, a local attorney whose office is in Downtown, said he removed the boards back in September and then briefly boarded up again prior to the Sheskey decision before taking them down for good immediately after, during the first week of January.

Rose said he took them down because they weren’t a good look for Kenosha and having them up would continue to instill fear in the community.

“These have been up so long, some of them, that they’ve become part of the front,” he said. “I would hope people would be encouraged to remove them.”

Alvin Owens, owner of the Regimen Barber Collective at 13th Avenue and 52nd Street, just west of Downtown, said he had boards up at the height of the rioting before taking them down. He decided not to board up again at all as the Sheskey decision neared.

“I had finally gotten my (barbershop) logo up and I told people that I’m not (going to board up),” he said. “I was fatigued. I was tired of it all. I was frustrated and felt like … I was going to be here and face whoever came. It could’ve been people on the right; it could’ve been extremists on the left. It didn’t matter to me. I am here.”

‘Time for them to come down’