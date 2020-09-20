Bob Heisse: Covering the biggest story in the country in our community

Reporter Terry Flores was finishing her shift on Sunday, Aug. 23 when she heard scanner traffic concerning a shooting.
She went to the 2800 block of 40th Street and talked to stunned and angry neighbors. Her first phone call, then texts and photos warned of what was ahead.
She called in to report to the newsroom:
“Police shot a Black man 7 times. His kids were there and saw it. Neighbors were outraged.”
Flores broke the story of the shooting of Jacob Blake, and her photos and attached user video of the shooting quickly went around the nation.
Our first call came from a Minneapolis broadcaster, describing the occurrence as “your George Floyd.”
Soon a statement came from Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes comparing it to previous shootings of Black Americans by police.
Flores kept updating the story and covering the developing protests for hours. Journalist Sean Krajacic went out all night, shooting the images that led the news around the country the next morning.
And so began the biggest story in Kenosha and the biggest story for the Kenosha News. And we vowed to cover it to the best of our ability for the community we love.
We live here, just like you. The extreme civil unrest was unfolding in our backyards — just like it was for you.
On Monday morning we fanned out, all hands on deck, to cover every angle. Columnist Liz Snyder went to the shooting scene at noon for a press conference along with 75 other media outlets.
Neighbors knew her from her columns and entertainment coverage, and they talked to her while they ignored other media. We would tell their story.
Flores, Krajacic and other staffers were out in the evening, covering destruction and fires in Uptown. Flores was among 40 people taking photos and video of the Danish Brotherhood Lodge when it exploded.
The stunning and the unbelievable was unfolding in real time, right before her eyes. She filed a story that again went around the nation.
On Tuesday morning a few of our staffers started in Uptown, talking to stunned neighbors and business owners and taking photos and videos to tell the story online.
We trembled as we reported this. It’s our community. We did the best we could, always mindful or our duty as journalists but acutely aware that our home was in turmoil.
That night we were out again, and we were joined by some Journal Times staffers. We are sister papers, along with the Wisconsin State Journal, and our resources started coming together to bring more of the story to you and our growing online readers.
That night an armed militia was in the streets, and our reporters stayed out until 12:30 a.m. and saw some of the shooting. We pulled our staffers off the street when it became too dangerous.
Again we provided breaking stories in text, photos and video.
By Wednesday our digital audience had grown to a staggering hundreds of thousands of daily visitors and millions of page views. The world was following what was happening in Kenosha, and more people were coming to us each day.
On Wednesday and subsequent days we told stories of businesses lost, of the community coming together, of protests and their peaceful message, of boarding up and keeping safe.
Our breaking news alerts told of curfews, arrests, updates and official statements on the Blake case, and more every day.
Reporter Deneen Smith broke story after story regarding the arrest and charges against Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, by following developments in Lake County, Illinois. And she was on top of every development locally, tirelessly working the crime beat for our growing readership.
County reporter Jill Rozell joined in covering other local developments. She also pulled together the GoFundMe campaigns that have been established by others to benefit local people and businesses.
Journalist Dan Truttschel and sports editor Mike Johnson covered multiple stories and protests at all hours with photo and video. So did Journal Times reporter Adam Rogan.
Journalists Heather Poyner and James Lawson contributed stories and checked out tips.
Production editor John Sloca oversaw the bulk of the daily newspaper production, and we extended deadlines on several days to include the latest we could. Brenda Wishau, of the Journal Times, assisted with our 24/7 digital work.
Overall, our staffers worked nights and covered protests and arrests, and whatever else happened.
On Friday, Krajacic took stunning drone photography of Uptown and nearby damage. The gallery circulated throughout the country.
And I reported the first of two threats that our staffers received to Kenosha police. We were only doing our jobs.
By the weekend we had reporting help from Lee Enterprises papers in Northwest Indiana and Madison, helping us to produce more stories and photo and video.
We also were in Uptown for the BBQ on Saturday that brought a community together as only Arneta Griffin can.
And we reported extensively on the Blake family rally and march in Kenosha, with outstanding photography and Facebook Live video. Ours was the most complete coverage of the speakers and the message.
The following week it was all hands on deck again to cover visits by President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden — and all of the other developments that kept Kenosha in the news.
Some local residents wondered why we didn’t ask the president about this or that. Neither the Trump nor Biden campaigns made room for one of our journalists. We were outside in our own community as they made campaign stops.
Being local, we talked to Kenoshans involved in Trump’s and Biden’s visits the next day for their observations.
We covered stories of Kenoshans stepping up, of militia threats stopped and of businesses in need. They need money, and the promises made by the state and federal governments must bring money quickly
By the second weekend we featured a One Kenosha commentary initiative by Mayor John Antaramian and community leaders. We have such a bright future, and we can work together. It is most important now to listen.
Through it all, our dedicated carriers and circulation staff worked in the middle of the nights, delivering papers to our loyal subscribers.
Today we begin a Kenosha Voices series in the Kenosha News and kenoshanews.com. Everybody should have a chance to contribute to it moving forward.
What we’ve been doing, and what we will continue, is community journalism in our community. It’s been hard and challenging, but it’s rewarding to know we can help.
All along we have heard from media throughout the country and around the world, wanting to interview us to talk about Kenosha. Recently, New Zealand media checked in.
Our readership has grown and has never been higher. Our website traffic led all of Lee Enterprises for the two weeks after the Blake shooting, topping St. Louis and many larger cities.
I’m proud of the work of our staff, and I thank you for your readership. It’s been a challenging time for all of us, but Kenosha stayed strong and will only get stronger.
Bob Heisse is editor of the Kenosha News. He can be reached at bheisse@kenoshanews.com or at (262) 656-6337.
