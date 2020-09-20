Bob Heisse: Covering the biggest story in the country in our community

Some local residents wondered why we didn’t ask the president about this or that. Neither the Trump nor Biden campaigns made room for one of our journalists. We were outside in our own community as they made campaign stops.

Being local, we talked to Kenoshans involved in Trump’s and Biden’s visits the next day for their observations.

We covered stories of Kenoshans stepping up, of militia threats stopped and of businesses in need. They need money, and the promises made by the state and federal governments must bring money quickly

By the second weekend we featured a One Kenosha commentary initiative by Mayor John Antaramian and community leaders. We have such a bright future, and we can work together. It is most important now to listen.

Through it all, our dedicated carriers and circulation staff worked in the middle of the nights, delivering papers to our loyal subscribers.

Today we begin a Kenosha Voices series in the Kenosha News and kenoshanews.com. Everybody should have a chance to contribute to it moving forward.

What we’ve been doing, and what we will continue, is community journalism in our community. It’s been hard and challenging, but it’s rewarding to know we can help.