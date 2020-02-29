Body cameras gaining popularity despite challenges

Concerns remain as to who would be responsible for reviewing and redacting hours of video.

“It’s not simply blacking out a name,” Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said. “You’re actually going through a video and that’s time consuming. With our limited ability to recoup those costs, that’s another issue for law enforcement.”

City moves toward cameras

In 2017, former city alderman Kevin Mathewson passed a resolution for all Kenosha Police officers to wear body cameras. The resolution was co-sponsored by Ald. Rocco LaMacchia and Ald. Mitchell Pedersen and supported by Mayor John Antaramian, Kenosha Police Chief Dan Miskinis and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley.

City officials recently budgeted $200,000 for body cameras in the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan.

LaMacchia, chairman of the city’s Public Safety and Welfare Committee, said he supports body cameras. He also believes most city leaders are in favor of them, as well.