Bogus signs in Petrifying Springs Park draw county officials' ire

Mysterious signs placed throughout Petrifying Springs Park prompted an immediate response from Kenosha County officials this week.

The unauthorized signs inaccurately stated the county's intentions for future development in the park and surrounding areas, according to Kenosha County Director of Parks Matt Collins. It is unknown who created the signs or who posted them.

The signs displayed false information and quoted Collins stating the trails were "off limits to the general public." It stated trails would be converted for mountain-bike use only and that "runners, hikers, dog walkers and families will no longer be allowed to enjoy these trails."

Unnecessary restrictions or limiting use and access of public property has never been, and likely never will be, a focus for local decision-makers, according to Collins.

"I think there's some concern with the general public, more specifically the running and walking community," Collins said. "They think we're going to convert all of our hiking trails to mountain bike trails, and that's not the case whatsoever. That's never been our intent.

"That is not what we're in business for," Collins said. "We're in business for providing open and accessible areas to the general public."