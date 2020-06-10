Boil order issued in Paddock Lake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PADDOCK LAKE _ One of several recent water main breaks in Paddock Lake resulted in a boil order being issued for all users of the water utility, administrator Tim Popanda said.

A break in the 6700 block caused a disruption in water supply Tuesday night to all homes on the system. By Wednesday, 35 homes and four businesses were still without water. Service had been restored to 280 other users.

The boil order was issued as a precautionary measure while water tests are conducted and is expected to be lifted by Friday, Popanda said.

The breaks in the older parts of the water utility system are partly the result of higher water pressure being supplied now that the new westside water system is operational. The new system is connected to the old system that serves customers on the east side of the village.

The new system operates 14 to 18 PSI higher than the previous system.

“We anticipated some issues with water disruption as a result of water main breaks,” Popanda said. “We knew this was going to happen, we just didn’t think it would happen one after the other.”