Boil order issued in part of Paddock Lake Tuesday; 26 homes affected

PADDOCK LAKE — A water-boil advisory was issued in Paddock Lake Tuesday for residents who live on 238th Avenue and 239th Court due a water line repair issue.

Village Administrator Tim Popanda said repair to a water pipe in that area did not go as planned. Initially, it was believed the leaking pipe could be repaired using a stainless steel band. After the pipe was exposed, it was clear the water main needed to be shut down so a piece of pipe could be removed and replaced, he said.

“It affects 26 homes and about 55 people,” Popanda said.

The order was to be in place until two samples confirm the water meets Wisconsin drinking water guidelines. Both the village and Kenosha County Public Health will monitor the water sample results. Affected residents will be notified door-to-door when the boil order advisory has been lifted.

Under a water boil advisory:

Boil water at a rolling boil for at least one minute when used for: brushing teeth; making ice, juice, coffee, or tea; washing vegetables that will not be cooked.

It is safe for people to take showers and bathe using tap water.

It is safe to wash dishes in hot soapy water and air dry.

It is safe to use the dishwasher.