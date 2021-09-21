Boil order issued in part of Paddock Lake Tuesday; 26 homes affected

PADDOCK LAKE — A water-boil advisory was issued in Paddock Lake Tuesday for residents who live on 238th Avenue and 239th Court due a water line repair issue.
Village Administrator Tim Popanda said repair to a water pipe in that area did not go as planned. Initially, it was believed the leaking pipe could be repaired using a stainless steel band. After the pipe was exposed, it was clear the water main needed to be shut down so a piece of pipe could be removed and replaced, he said.
“It affects 26 homes and about 55 people,” Popanda said.
The order was to be in place until two samples confirm the water meets Wisconsin drinking water guidelines. Both the village and Kenosha County Public Health will monitor the water sample results. Affected residents will be notified door-to-door when the boil order advisory has been lifted.
Under a water boil advisory:
- Boil water at a rolling boil for at least one minute when used for: brushing teeth; making ice, juice, coffee, or tea; washing vegetables that will not be cooked.
- It is safe for people to take showers and bathe using tap water.
- It is safe to wash dishes in hot soapy water and air dry.
- It is safe to use the dishwasher.
When an all clear to use the water has been issued, residents should run cold water from the bathtub faucet until it is clear, then flush each tap a few minutes until clear.
WATCH NOW & IN PHOTOS: 10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest in Paddock Lake
The 10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest took place Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Old Settlers Park, in Paddock Lake.
The festivities included authentic German food and beverages, live music and dancing, a classic car show, kids’ games and activities, the Dachshund Dash, a stein-hoisting competition and raffles.
Festivities were sponsored by County Executive Jim Kreuser, Kenosha County Parks and the nonprofit Old Settlers Oktoberfest organization.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the eventual construction of a permanent band shelter in Old Settlers Park. As of Sept. 3, 2021, the Oktoberfest group has raised more than $130,000 of its $150,000 goal.
Traditional German music by the Ed Wagner Brass Band gave the 10th annual Oktoberfest at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake an authentic atmosp…
10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest
Heinz Mattmann, originally from Switzerland, and George Albright, both of New Glarus, play traditional Swiss Alphornbläsers, which are about 1…
10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest
Traditional German music by the Ed Wagner Brass Band gave the 10th annual Oktoberfest at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake an authentic atmosp…
10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest
Friends Shelley Cooper of Salem Lakes, Kristi Lejcar of Bristol and Mary Burdette of New Munster enjoy some cold brews served in a souvenir Ge…
10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest
And they’re off! Frontrunner (and return reigning champ) Chewbaca, 4, left the other Doxies in the dust as he runs to his owner at the annual,…
10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest
After two races, the winners of the Dachshund Dash at the 10th annual Oktoberfest had plenty to grin about. Owners Steven Pacheco, holding Dam…
10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest
Four-year-old Pug, Otis, owned by 7-year-old Elaina and 8-year-old Scarlett of Bristol, ran straight to the finish for first place in the All …
10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest
Bristol Fire Department and Salem Rescue Honor Guard members Chris Oliver, Paul Werfelmann and Battalion Chief Wes Miner rang a bell to commem…
10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest
Anne Jensen with Salon Distinction in Paddock Lake gives Avery Meachum, 11, of Pleasant Prairie some German braids at the 10th annual Oktoberf…
10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest
Six-year-old Millie Smekens of Powers Lake concentrates with intensity while decorating her pumpkin during the Oktoberfest event Saturday.
10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest
Jacqueline and Andy Boyd of Kenosha stop to take a peek under the hood of a 1969 American Motors AMX, owned by Claud Wideman, also of Kenosha.…