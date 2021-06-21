Bomb threat leads to felony charge against Waukesha man in Kenosha County Circuit Court

Refusing to wear a mask at a Kenosha store earlier this spring led to a bomb threat and ultimately a felony charge against a 27-year-old Waukesha man.

William R. Lueck Jr. faces a felony count of making a bomb threat in Kenosha County Circuit Court, along with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. The felony charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.

Lueck, who is free on a $1,000 cash bond, waived his preliminary hearing June 17, pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial by Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating. He is due back in court for an adjourned initial appearance July 1 before Judge Mary Kay Wagner.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police officer responded to Gander Outdoors, 6802 118th Ave., after dispatch received a call about a man who threatened to blow up the store.

The store manager told police that employees stated Lueck came into the store and refused to put on a mask, which was part of the store’s policy because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The manager said the defendant yelled at him that “he has a medical condition and that is why (he) cannot wear a mask,” the complaint states.

