Bond increased for Kenosha man facing sixth OW

A 65-year-old Kenosha man who faces his sixth drunken driving offense failed to appear in court Wednesday and had his bond increased.

Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell increased the bond for David E. Cunningham from $750 to $5,000, and gave him until Friday at 4 p.m. to post it or a bench warrant would be issued.

Cunningham also has a felony bail-jumping case pending in Kenosha County. According to court records, he is due back in court for an arraignment in that case Aug. 26.

According to the criminal complaint in the drunken driving case:

A Kenosha police officer observed the defendant's vehicle facing westbound on 29th Ave. at about 1:27 a.m. June 5. The vehicle's car horn was beeping loudly and was parked halfway over the curb and halfway in the street.

Police arrested Cunningham for drunken driving, and during a search of his vehicle, found a mug in the cupholder that contained alcohol, an opened beer and an unopened beer. He was taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw.

Court records indicate Cunningham has previous drunken driving convictions on Aug. 29, 1990; March 12, 1993; May 6, 1999; June 15, 1999; and Jan. 19, 2001.

