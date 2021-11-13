Bond set at $25K for man who faces seven felony charges

A Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner on Wednesday set a $2,500 cash bond for a 28-year-old Kenosha man who faces seven felony charges.

Commissioner Larry Keating also vacated a $25,000 arrest warrant for Freddy W. Viera, of the 2100 block of 65th Street, who made a voluntary appearance. Viera will be back in court Nov. 19 for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.

Viera is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession with intent to deliver Schedule V drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place and two bail-jumping counts.

Kenosha Police and members of the Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant in January 2020, where they found firearms, a plastic bag with $3,000 in cash, four bags of cocaine, 34 Xanax pills and two bags of marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

The total weight of the cocaine was 143.8 grams, while the total weight of the marijuana was 757.7 grams.

Court records also indicate an open case against Viera, in which he's charged with a felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was convicted in 2012 of felony substantial battery causing bodily harm.

