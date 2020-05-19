Bong Naturalist Association invites families to virtual camping event

The first big camping weekend of the year doesn’t have to fall victim to COVID-19. The Bong Naturalist Association, the friend’s group for Richard Bong State Recreation Area, is inviting families to take part in a virtual camping experience called, “Wi Go Camp-in!”
The virtual experience, that begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a statewide effort of the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks, encourages people to set up campsites in their house, drive-way or backyard. The event will stream live on YouTube, include an online chat and other suggested activities.
“The event aims to bring the spirit of Wisconsin state parks right into your home, when you can’t be there in person,” Beth Goeppinger, a Wisconsin Master Naturalist based at Bong, who will be one of the presenters, said.
Memorial Day weekend is typically one of the busiest camping weekends of the season.
Last memorial day weekend (Friday through Monday) there were 7,300 park visitors,” Goeppinger said, adding the campgrounds were full.
As of late, daily attendance has ranged between 500 and 700 people per day – with 1,300 people visiting last Saturday. That park is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and is closed on Wednesdays.
“Hiking, fishing, hunting, dog training, canoeing, kayaking, picnicking, rocket launching and model airplane flying, as well as dirt bike, mountain bike, horse or ATV riding (as long as trails are open) are available,” Goeppinger said.
The campground, Visitors Center and other facilities including bathrooms at Bong are still closed and on-site programming has been cancelled through at least May 26. The park has a carry-in, carry-out policy for garbage, dog waste and recyclables. Dogs must also be on a leash 8' or less.
A vehicle admission sticker is required at is available by calling 888-830-0398.
A website has been created to connect the virtual camping community. It includes links to the event Facebook and YouTube channel, activity and coloring pages, craft ideas, recipes (including 16 Ways to Eat Dandelions) and a link to bluegrass music by Art Stevenson & High Water.
Naturalists will make “virtual visits” and an evening campfire and games will also be part of the fun, Goeppinger, said.
“Get your kids involved in a virtual nature hunt. Learn about wildflowers and how to identify birds. We will be available to answer questions online.”
Jonathan Ringdahl, who will be the emcee, said FWSP “hopes this just gives people ideas for when they can finally break out and visit state parks personally.”
Maureen Potter, an FWSP organizer, said it may become a recurring event if there is enough interest.
For more information visit: https://sites.google.com/view/wi-go-camp-in/home.
