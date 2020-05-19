Bong Naturalist Association invites families to virtual camping event

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The first big camping weekend of the year doesn’t have to fall victim to COVID-19. The Bong Naturalist Association, the friend’s group for Richard Bong State Recreation Area, is inviting families to take part in a virtual camping experience called, “Wi Go Camp-in!”

The virtual experience, that begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a statewide effort of the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks, encourages people to set up campsites in their house, drive-way or backyard. The event will stream live on YouTube, include an online chat and other suggested activities.

“The event aims to bring the spirit of Wisconsin state parks right into your home, when you can’t be there in person,” Beth Goeppinger, a Wisconsin Master Naturalist based at Bong, who will be one of the presenters, said.

Memorial Day weekend is typically one of the busiest camping weekends of the season.

Last memorial day weekend (Friday through Monday) there were 7,300 park visitors,” Goeppinger said, adding the campgrounds were full.

As of late, daily attendance has ranged between 500 and 700 people per day – with 1,300 people visiting last Saturday. That park is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and is closed on Wednesdays.