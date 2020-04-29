Bong staff look forward to reopening state park

Restrooms stay closed

On social media, many people are complaining about plans to keep the state parks’ restrooms closed when they reopen on Friday.

Goeppinger said it would be difficult to safely open restrooms, which are pit toilets without running water at many park facilities.

“We did have one toilet open at the beach (before the park closed) and it is a pit toilet,” she said. “It’s almost impossible to keep them sanitized to the level that they need to be sanitized and to try to keep it up to the health standards that the CDC is recommending … People were also stealing toilet paper and sanitizer from the bathroom -- so we couldn’t keep them stocked and we couldn’t get them resupplied.”

Goeppinger said people who visit the park should be prepared to pack out their own garbage and to bring their own water bottles along. Visitors who want to help the park can pitch in to help by picking up litter as they hike. “Why not bring a litter bag along with you and clean up what you find,” she said. “And right now (invasive) garlic mustard is blooming - if people know what garlic mustard is you can take a bag along and pull it, that would be a great way to help the park. You can really make a difference.”