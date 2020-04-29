Bong staff look forward to reopening state park

The small staff at Bong Recreation Area in Brighton is looking forward to the state park reopening on Friday, but hoping they don’t have a repeat of problems that led to parks closing in the first place.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that 34 parks would reopen Friday. The reopening will come with some temporary changes, including that visitors must have an annual state parks sticker rather than pay a daily fee.
Restrooms and other park facilities like nature centers and playgrounds will be closed, and parks will close each Wednesday for cleaning and maintenance. Campgrounds will remain closed through late May.
Naturalist Beth Goeppinger said she is happy the park in Brighton is reopening, saying she knows park users and volunteers have missed having access since the state shut down 40 parks on April 10.
“Nature is so healing,” Goeppinger said, saying she hopes the park can provide that for visitors. “I hope people use the parks but don’t destroy them. I just want it to be available and hope the few don’t ruin it for everyone else.”
She said the park was much busier than usual before the shutdown. “Normally for April we have 9,000 to 12,000 people for the whole month. The first week of April this year while we were still open we had 6,000,” she said.
Kenosha County parks have been busier as well, with people looking to outdoor activities for recreation with so many businesses closed during the Safer-at-Home order.
Closed down April 10
The state closed 40 parks on April 10 as part of the safety precautions for the COVID-19 pandemic. The closing came after complaints of crowding, vandalism and littering at parks.
Goeppinger said there were problems at Bong before the closing.
‘There was quite a bit of littering. It was primarily dog waste -- there were dog waste baggies everywhere,” she said. Visitors walking dogs were picking up dog waste, bagging it, then leaving the bags piled in parking lots or on trails. Bong, like all of Wisconsin’s state parks, has a “carry in, carry out” policy and does not have waste bins. Visitors are expected to pack out their own garbage.
Goeppinger said Bong’s three fulltime and five part-time workers were spending hours every day picking up litter before the shut down. “The staff was going out four times a day picking up garbage,” she said.
“We fortunately did not have any vandalism, but there were some people mudding where they weren’t supposed to be, driving on service roads, driving on the runway (left from when the property was being developed as a military base during the Cold War) and driving through the closed campgrounds. We had people using the playgrounds that are closed. And we noticed a lot of people hiking or dog training in large groups,” Goeppinger said.
Restrooms stay closed
On social media, many people are complaining about plans to keep the state parks’ restrooms closed when they reopen on Friday.
Goeppinger said it would be difficult to safely open restrooms, which are pit toilets without running water at many park facilities.
“We did have one toilet open at the beach (before the park closed) and it is a pit toilet,” she said. “It’s almost impossible to keep them sanitized to the level that they need to be sanitized and to try to keep it up to the health standards that the CDC is recommending … People were also stealing toilet paper and sanitizer from the bathroom -- so we couldn’t keep them stocked and we couldn’t get them resupplied.”
Goeppinger said people who visit the park should be prepared to pack out their own garbage and to bring their own water bottles along. Visitors who want to help the park can pitch in to help by picking up litter as they hike. “Why not bring a litter bag along with you and clean up what you find,” she said. “And right now (invasive) garlic mustard is blooming - if people know what garlic mustard is you can take a bag along and pull it, that would be a great way to help the park. You can really make a difference.”
Park admission stickers can be purchased from the DNR by phone at 888-305-0398 or online from the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks.
