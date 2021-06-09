Bong State Recreation Area to host national rocket competition on Saturday

BRIGHTON — Bong State Recreation Area is scheduled to be one of 10 regional launch sites Saturday for what’s been billed as the “World’s Largest Student Rocketry Competition.”

Students from Wisconsin, Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa will launch their rockets in Brighton as part of the national finals of the American Rocketry Challenge.

The competition originally consisted of 615 teams of secondary-school students from 43 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The finals consist of 100 teams from across the country, including two teams from Madison West High school, vying for $100,000 in cash and prizes and the title of national champion.

Teams will be given a launch window between 9 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. that will take weather conditions into account.

The 2020 contest was cancelled due to COVID-19.

For many teams, the 2021 competition presented new challenges, such as virtual practices and socially distanced launches.

While the launch area at Bong will not be open to the public during the event, the rockets will be visible from other areas of the park.

A parking sticker is required.