Bong's Wolf Lake Trail Run is Sept. 24

BRIGHTON — The Bong Naturalist Association hosts its 22nd annual Wolf Lake Trail Run on Saturday.

The 5K Trail Run/Hike, or a 1-Mile Hike, starts at 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road.

Scenic trails will surround participants, with more than 4,500 acres of forest, prairie, lake, wetlands and streams at the state park.

Admission to the park will be free Saturday, and guests and family members are welcome to attend the event.

To register or for more information, visit the Bong Naturalist Association Facebook page and click on “events.”

Each participant who pre-registers is guaranteed to receive a customer designed long-sleeve race shirt, according to trail run organizers with the Bong Naturalist Association. Same-day registrants will receive shirts while supplies last. There will be raffles, music and refreshments too. Note: Pets are not allowed.

Hand-thrown pottery mug prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in each 5K group.

The event is coordinated by the Bong Naturalist Association, an all-volunteer nonprofit local Friends of Wisconsin group with 100% of the proceeds going toward improving the park for people of all ages, abilities and sensitivities.