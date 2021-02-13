Book explores the stories of Black soldiers in the Civil War

Despite this social isolation, Kennel was “shocked to discover” many Black veterans were members of the The Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal organization composed of veterans of the Union Army.

“Any honorably discharged person could join that organization, and they did,” he said. “The Black veterans were accepted as GAR members in many small towns and even served as officers.”

Discovering this story

Kannel said he “felt dumb for not knowing the stories of these soldiers, but it isn’t in the history books.”

He hopes people reading his book will come away with an appreciation for the role Black soldiers played in the Union Army during the Civil War.

“Although their numbers were small, they were a part of the Wisconsin war effort,” he said. “And these soldiers knew exactly why they were fighting: They wanted to demolish slavery. That was their motivation.”

Now that his book is published and his research is finished, Kannel is breathing a sigh of relief. When asked about a future book project, he smiles and says, “I may write some fiction — that way I don’t have to document everything.”