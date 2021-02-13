 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book explores the stories of Black soldiers in the Civil War
View Comments
alert featured

Book explores the stories of Black soldiers in the Civil War

{{featured_button_text}}

Perhaps no one is more surprised that Jeff Kannel wrote a history of Black soldiers in the Civil War than Kannel himself.

The former Gateway Technical College instructor — he taught physical therapist assistants, along with some classes in Spanish and biology — enjoyed writing short stories and plays as part of a Kenosha writers group.

But spending a decade researching the lives of Black soldiers in the Union Army? That’s a whole new level of writing and commitment.

Kannel, who retired in 2011 and now lives in Milwaukee, first got the idea to write this history when he attended a presentation at Kenosha’s Civil War Museum, where he was a volunteer.

Some of the re-enactors at the program were representing Black soldiers, like those in Company F of the 29th Infantry, U.S. colored troops.

“I realized I didn’t know anything about this subject,” Kannel said.

His father, a history teacher, “didn’t know this subject either,” he said. “I was sad that I didn’t know this history. Quite a few Black men in Wisconsin were involved in the Civil War. This is a story that needed to be told.”

At first, he was going to write a fictional piece on a Black Civil War soldier, but the project evolved as he started digging into the research.

On Jan. 1, 1863, President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, the first official step toward ending slavery, Kannel said, but the second part of the Proclamation is less known: It authorized the War Department to open the ranks of the Army to African American soldiers, leading to the formation of the U.S. Colored Troops.

By war’s end, Kannel said, “Black soldiers were 10% of the Union Army.”

To trace the soldiers’ stories, he spent time in the Civil War Museum’s library, the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Archives in Madison and in Washington, D.C., where the military pension records are kept. Luckily, a lot of the regimental records are online.

Tracing their stories

Before doing this project, Kannel had researched his own family’s history.

Turns out, that was good training.

“Doing my own genealogy research was really similar to the research for this book,” he said.

Tackling such a massive history project is, he said, “like doing a giant jigsaw puzzle, only there are no straight lines and no edges and there are plenty of missing pieces.”

What kept him going when confronting those missing pieces is “the importance of this story. This really matters.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He particularly enjoys “bringing Civil War history up to modern times,” he said.

As an example, he attended a few meetings of the African-American Genealogical Society of Milwaukee where “a young woman told me the story of a relative she thought had fought in the Civil War.”

Kannel was able to find a letter from her ancestor “and that was really fun,” he said. “It was really great to find something like that.”

Missing records

Though he could search through official records, “it’s hard to document the troops if they weren’t officially on the regiments’ rolls,” he said.

Even more tragic for those “unofficial” soldiers was their lack of access to Army pensions.

“Their families were promised support, but they didn’t get it if the soldiers weren’t listed on the official roster,” he said. “The rule was firm: No roster, no pension — not even for soldiers whose fellow veterans wrote letters to support their fight for a pension.”

African Americans, he added, “have always been a part of our state’s history, and they suffered here like they did in the South. They were isolated from society physically and socially.”

Kannel did find that Black Civil War veterans “were accepted and thanked for their war service, but they weren’t accepted in society at large.”

Despite this social isolation, Kennel was “shocked to discover” many Black veterans were members of the The Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal organization composed of veterans of the Union Army.

“Any honorably discharged person could join that organization, and they did,” he said. “The Black veterans were accepted as GAR members in many small towns and even served as officers.”

Discovering this story

Kannel said he “felt dumb for not knowing the stories of these soldiers, but it isn’t in the history books.”

He hopes people reading his book will come away with an appreciation for the role Black soldiers played in the Union Army during the Civil War.

“Although their numbers were small, they were a part of the Wisconsin war effort,” he said. “And these soldiers knew exactly why they were fighting: They wanted to demolish slavery. That was their motivation.”

Now that his book is published and his research is finished, Kannel is breathing a sigh of relief. When asked about a future book project, he smiles and says, “I may write some fiction — that way I don’t have to document everything.”

Before COVID-19 shut down public gatherings, Kannel had “envisioned doing presentations at museums and libraries — returning to places around the state like Sparta and Fond du Lac where I did research using old newspaper records. Maybe I can do that in the fall.”

Lucky for him, Kannel has no fears about public speaking.

“I was a teacher, so I have no nervousness talking in front of groups.”

About the book

What: "Make Way for Liberty: Wisconsin African Americans in the Civil War" by Jeff Kannel

When: The book was published in November by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press.

Where: Available at the gift shop in the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. (open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday) and through online book sellers, including bookshop.org

Details: Kannel, a former Kenoshan and retired Gateway Technical College instructor, researched the history of African American soldiers representing Wisconsin in the Civil War and their lives in the state after the fighting stopped.

So, you want to write a book ...

Jeff Kannel spent a decade doing research for his book "Make Way for Liberty: Wisconsin African Americans in the Civil War." 

His advice for anyone writing a nonfiction book:

  • Plan to spend a lot more time than you think you will on research.
  • Get a deadline if you can — or give yourself one. If you don’t have a deadline, he warned, “there’s always more you can research.”

“I wrote a proposal for this book to the Wisconsin Historical Society, which they accepted in 2018,” Kannel said. “I had to turn it in by the fall of 2019, and I made it on time.”

  • Learn how to read the records. “You have to know which words to look for while you’re doing the research,” he said. “Once you start finding information, you find more pieces of the puzzle.”

Happy endings

Among the heartbreaking stories, Jeff Kannel did uncover happier tales while researching his book "Make Way for Liberty: Wisconsin African Americans in the Civil War."

  • “Aaron Roberts lied about his age — he was 15 or 16 — to get into Company F,” Kannel said. “He was never hurt or hospitalized. After the war, he farmed for a while. He was literate and ended up owning a factory in Vernon County.”

Roberts lost his business in the economic panic of 1893 — “he was one of the biggest employers in town but had to sell everything” — and moved with his family to Oshkosh. There, he “basically flipped houses,” Kennel said. “And he was very successful at it.”

In other words, this Civil War veteran might be starring in his own HGTV series if he was alive today.

  • Another success story was John Valentine. He lived in Janesville before the Civil War and, after his service, he was a cook at a hotel and ended up owning his own restaurant and hotel near the Waukesha rail depot. “He was a successful businessman and did a lot of civic activities,” Kannel said.

Valentine, he added, “has descendants in Milwaukee. I met some of his family members, including one who is a former TV news personality.”

Local soldiers

When researching his book on African American soldiers representing Wisconsin int he Civil War, Jeff Kannel uncovered the stories of two Kenosha men:

  • Cornelius Butler was an African American farmer, barber, painter and cook, who'd lived in Kenosha since the early 1850s and had a large family (eventually at least 11 children). He wrote a letter to the governor in summer of 1862, offering to help raise a company or two of black soldiers in Wisconsin. There was no direct response to the letter from the governor, and the state continued to refuse to recruit or accept black men as soldiers.

In summer of 1864, the state recruited three 100-day regiments to fill the immediate need for manpower, and Butler volunteered, serving 100 days with the 39th Wisconsin Infantry.

Butler returned to Kenosha after the war and stayed until the 1870s, when the family moved to Evanston, Ill. His son, Henry, became a prominent and successful businessman there. Cornelius died in 1892, age 70. He started receiving a military pension in 1890, and his widow Barbara received a pension until her death in 1916.

  • Antoine (Anthony) Dodge lived in Kenosha before enlisting in early 1865. He spent his entire post-war life in Kenosha, working in a livery stable and as a laborer in the census, and died in Kenosha on Feb. 14, 1889, in his late 40s, from pneumonia. He is buried in Green Ridge Cemetery. He applied for a disability pension but was denied because, prior to 1890, pensions were only given for disabilities directly resulting from military service. His wife did receive a widow's pension, with an additional sum for minor children. 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert