Book explores the stories of Black soldiers in the Civil War

Perhaps no one is more surprised that Jeff Kannel wrote a history of Black soldiers in the Civil War than Kannel himself.
The former Gateway Technical College instructor — he taught physical therapist assistants, along with some classes in Spanish and biology — enjoyed writing short stories and plays as part of a Kenosha writers group.
But spending a decade researching the lives of Black soldiers in the Union Army? That’s a whole new level of writing and commitment.
Kannel, who retired in 2011 and now lives in Milwaukee, first got the idea to write this history when he attended a presentation at Kenosha’s Civil War Museum, where he was a volunteer.
Some of the re-enactors at the program were representing Black soldiers, like those in Company F of the 29th Infantry, U.S. colored troops.
“I realized I didn’t know anything about this subject,” Kannel said.
His father, a history teacher, “didn’t know this subject either,” he said. “I was sad that I didn’t know this history. Quite a few Black men in Wisconsin were involved in the Civil War. This is a story that needed to be told.”
At first, he was going to write a fictional piece on a Black Civil War soldier, but the project evolved as he started digging into the research.
On Jan. 1, 1863, President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, the first official step toward ending slavery, Kannel said, but the second part of the Proclamation is less known: It authorized the War Department to open the ranks of the Army to African American soldiers, leading to the formation of the U.S. Colored Troops.
By war’s end, Kannel said, “Black soldiers were 10% of the Union Army.”
To trace the soldiers’ stories, he spent time in the Civil War Museum’s library, the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Archives in Madison and in Washington, D.C., where the military pension records are kept. Luckily, a lot of the regimental records are online.
Tracing their stories
Before doing this project, Kannel had researched his own family’s history.
Turns out, that was good training.
“Doing my own genealogy research was really similar to the research for this book,” he said.
Tackling such a massive history project is, he said, “like doing a giant jigsaw puzzle, only there are no straight lines and no edges and there are plenty of missing pieces.”
What kept him going when confronting those missing pieces is “the importance of this story. This really matters.”
He particularly enjoys “bringing Civil War history up to modern times,” he said.
As an example, he attended a few meetings of the African-American Genealogical Society of Milwaukee where “a young woman told me the story of a relative she thought had fought in the Civil War.”
Kannel was able to find a letter from her ancestor “and that was really fun,” he said. “It was really great to find something like that.”
Missing records
Though he could search through official records, “it’s hard to document the troops if they weren’t officially on the regiments’ rolls,” he said.
Even more tragic for those “unofficial” soldiers was their lack of access to Army pensions.
“Their families were promised support, but they didn’t get it if the soldiers weren’t listed on the official roster,” he said. “The rule was firm: No roster, no pension — not even for soldiers whose fellow veterans wrote letters to support their fight for a pension.”
African Americans, he added, “have always been a part of our state’s history, and they suffered here like they did in the South. They were isolated from society physically and socially.”
Kannel did find that Black Civil War veterans “were accepted and thanked for their war service, but they weren’t accepted in society at large.”
Despite this social isolation, Kennel was “shocked to discover” many Black veterans were members of the The Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal organization composed of veterans of the Union Army.
“Any honorably discharged person could join that organization, and they did,” he said. “The Black veterans were accepted as GAR members in many small towns and even served as officers.”
Discovering this story
Kannel said he “felt dumb for not knowing the stories of these soldiers, but it isn’t in the history books.”
He hopes people reading his book will come away with an appreciation for the role Black soldiers played in the Union Army during the Civil War.
“Although their numbers were small, they were a part of the Wisconsin war effort,” he said. “And these soldiers knew exactly why they were fighting: They wanted to demolish slavery. That was their motivation.”
Now that his book is published and his research is finished, Kannel is breathing a sigh of relief. When asked about a future book project, he smiles and says, “I may write some fiction — that way I don’t have to document everything.”
Before COVID-19 shut down public gatherings, Kannel had “envisioned doing presentations at museums and libraries — returning to places around the state like Sparta and Fond du Lac where I did research using old newspaper records. Maybe I can do that in the fall.”