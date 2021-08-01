Book report: Local author Campolo publishes fourth book

Name: Joe Campolo Jr.
Current city of residence: Kenosha
Occupation: He is an award-winning author, poet and public speaker. An Air Force Vietnam War veteran, Campolo belongs to the VFW, The American Legion and the Kenosha Area Vietnam Vets. He also wrote several articles for military newspapers while serving in the Air Force. He has an associate degree in engineering and a bachelor’s degree in business. During his career in engineering and procurement, he wrote several articles for corporate newsletters. He is also a feature writer for the Military Writer’s Society of America (MWSA). His articles have appeared there, and in many other newspaper and magazine publications.
Title of book and publisher: “On War, Fishing and Philosophy,” published through Red Engine Press
Synopsis of book: The book is a collection of blog stories and philosophical thoughts from my award-winning website (namwarstory.com).
How long did it take you to write the book? About six months to put it all together. Some of the articles are several years old.
How did you get interested in writing? I started writing at an early age, penning stories of outdoor adventures and activities.
Where is the book available for purchase? You can order the book through Amazon, many other online bookstores or directly through my website, namwarstory.com.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: namwarstory.com
Is this your first book? This is my fourth published book.
Book signing: Campolo will be signing copies of his book from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 20, in the American Heroes Café, located inside the Festival Foods at 3207 80th St.
Listen up: Campolo’s discussion with Lenny Palmer about his latest book will re-air Monday morning (Aug. 2) at about 10 a.m. on WLIP AM-1050.