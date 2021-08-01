Book report: Local author Campolo publishes fourth book

Occupation: He is an award-winning author, poet and public speaker. An Air Force Vietnam War veteran, Campolo belongs to the VFW, The American Legion and the Kenosha Area Vietnam Vets. He also wrote several articles for military newspapers while serving in the Air Force. He has an associate degree in engineering and a bachelor’s degree in business. During his career in engineering and procurement, he wrote several articles for corporate newsletters. He is also a feature writer for the Military Writer’s Society of America (MWSA). His articles have appeared there, and in many other newspaper and magazine publications.