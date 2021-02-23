Bookkeeping mistake acknowledged in Bradford-Indian Trail boys basketball game

A bookkeeping mistake was made during a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division-1 boys basketball regional final game between Bradford and Indian Trail high schools on Saturday night at Indian Trail, one that cost the Red Devils a point in a game they lost by one point.

With around 15 minutes remaining in the game and Indian Trail leading by a point, 35-34, Bradford's Jalen Carlino made a 3-pointer that should've put the Red Devils ahead by two, 37-35. Instead, the official scorebook kept by Indian Trail — the home team keeps the official book per National Federation of State High School Associations rules — mistakenly counted the shot only as a two-pointer, giving Bradford a 36-35 lead.

Indian Trail Athletic Director Eric Corbett was keeping the official scorebook for Saturday's game.

Several minutes later, after a short discussion between Corbett and the game officials, a point was added to Bradford's score. However, soon after that, the point was taken away again. Video later confirmed that an official did signal that Carlino's shot was a 3 when he released it.

