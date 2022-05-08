 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Booth space available for Good Old Summertime Art Fair planned June 5 in Downtown Kenosha

Booth space still available for the Good Old Summertime Art Fair to be held Sunday, June 5, in Civic Center Park in Downtown Kenosha.

It will be the Kenosha Art Association's 45th annual juried art fair. Those who would like to sell fine arts or crafts  can call the Kenosha Art Association at 262-654-0065, or go to its website www.kenoshaartassociation.org and download an application.

The Kenosha Art Association's mission is to promote art, art education, and art appreciation in the greater Kenosha area.

