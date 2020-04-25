Bored on lockdown? Make something new and interesting

If you are staying at home, you might be getting a little bored by now. Time to get your creative juices flowing.
Since it’s somewhat difficult, not recommended and, in some cases, just about impossible to get new things, now is the time to imagine you are in the zombie apocalypse and need to rely on only the things you have readily at hand. Of course, in the zombie apocalypse, the internet won’t be available, so you have a definite advantage! Gather all your critical thinking skills and ask yourself “What can I create with the stuff in my house?”
Cooking creations
Look through your fridge and cupboards and see what kinds of things you can create with the ingredients you have. On one of my early grocery runs, stores were rationing flour. It made me wonder if people are baking cookies at home during lockdown. Short on eggs? One work colleague found a recipe for “Betty Crocker chocolate snack cake” that doesn’t use eggs (though it does need cocoa powder.) Another work colleague with children at home says they make eggless cookie dough when they need a sweet snack.
If your milk has turned sour, Google recipes for “buttermilk pancakes” or “buttermilk biscuits,” etc. Use your sour milk in place of the buttermilk. If you think that could be dangerous, look on YouTube for “Adam ruins everything expiration dates.” That will also show you that you can use other foods on hand that may have exceeded their “best when used by” dates. If you are running low on flour, try oatmeal cookies or Google “flourless peanut butter cookies” or “flourless pumpkin spice cake.”
Needlework creations
If you are a crafty person, now might be the time to grab that leftover yarn in your attic and knit or crochet something. If you have yarn in flesh tones, you can make breast prosthetics by following the instructions at knittedknockers.org.
If you have pastel colors, try making baby hats for hospitals; see www.themakeyourownzone.com/knitting-newborn-hats-for-hospitals/. Crochet-ers can make many things from granny squares, including afghans, vests, or ponchos. This pretty variation is COVID-lockdown-inspired: yourcrochet.com/virus-meet-granny-shawl-free-crochet-pattern/. Use plastic grocery bags to make floor mats or tote bags out of “plarn” – plastic yarn. Learn how by searching for “plarn” on YouTube.
Crafts with kids
Think back to grade school, Bible school, summer camp, or other art projects. Remember making paper maché? All it takes is old newspapers, flour and water. Google “paper maché recipe” first, then “paper maché projects for kids.” Super cute ideas from masks to bowls to piggy banks. If you have a sandbox or even a bucket of sand, your kids might enjoy making sand candles out of old candles and crayons you have laying around your house.
The simplest instructions I’ve found are at www.instructables.com/id/Making-sandcandles/, but you can look for others. You can make the mold in the sand with any shaped object or even by hand. You can also make hand puppets from lunch bags or origami creations from wrapping paper cut into squares (www.origami.me or www.worldwildlife.org/pages/origami-patterns.) Many ideas, from needlework to kids’ games can be found at www.littleredwindow.com.
Carol Sabbar is director of computer services at Carthage College. Email her at csabbar@yahoo.com.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
