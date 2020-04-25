Bored on lockdown? Make something new and interesting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you are staying at home, you might be getting a little bored by now. Time to get your creative juices flowing.

Since it’s somewhat difficult, not recommended and, in some cases, just about impossible to get new things, now is the time to imagine you are in the zombie apocalypse and need to rely on only the things you have readily at hand. Of course, in the zombie apocalypse, the internet won’t be available, so you have a definite advantage! Gather all your critical thinking skills and ask yourself “What can I create with the stuff in my house?”

Cooking creations

Look through your fridge and cupboards and see what kinds of things you can create with the ingredients you have. On one of my early grocery runs, stores were rationing flour. It made me wonder if people are baking cookies at home during lockdown. Short on eggs? One work colleague found a recipe for “Betty Crocker chocolate snack cake” that doesn’t use eggs (though it does need cocoa powder.) Another work colleague with children at home says they make eggless cookie dough when they need a sweet snack.