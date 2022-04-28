Boundless Adventures opens for fun in Bristol Woods Park

BRISTOL — The Boundless Adventures aerial adventure park within Kenosha County’s Bristol Woods Park is now open with spring schedule hours, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced Thursday.

Through June 12, the park will be open for climbing from 3 to 8 p.m. each Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Summer hours, to begin June 13, will have it open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each Sunday-Friday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays.

“It’s great to have this unique attraction in our parks back up and running for the season,” Kerkman said. “This public-private partnership between Kenosha County Parks and Boundless Adventures gives people and groups of all ages and abilities the opportunity to safely experience beautiful Bristol Woods Park from another angle — up in the trees.”

Established in 2019, Boundless Adventures features six acres of obstacle courses that range in difficulty based on the ability and experience of the individual.

The aerial adventure park utilizes cables connected to trees or utility poles to build nine courses with over 120 elements that range 20 to 40 feet above the ground for climbers to safely maneuver to each feature. Climbers are outfitted with a full-body harness and are locked onto a safety line with a redundant system that does not allow users to fully disconnect. Trained monitors are stationed throughout the park to provide assistance as needed.

This year, the adventure park will add a new attraction, noted Lorrie Funtleyder, Boundless Adventures owner.

“We are looking forward to another season of adventure!” Funtleyder said. “Stay tuned for our axe-throwing addition, which will be coming in June.”

Boundless Adventures and Bristol Woods Park are located at 9800 160th Ave. (Highway MB) in the Village of Bristol.

For more information about Boundless Adventures or to make a reservation, visit https://boundlessadventures.net or call 262-287-0933.

See more details on this Bristol Woods Park and the entire Kenosha County Parks system at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org or www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0