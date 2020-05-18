Boundless Adventures to open Saturday

Boundless Adventures zipline and aerial park in Bristol Woods Park will open Saturday under guidelines established with help from the Kenosha County Division of Health, owner Lorrie Funtleyder said Monday.
“We would like to be part of the solution by giving families a place to go outside and recreate in a safe manner,” Funtleyder said. “We have seen firsthand how hard it is to social distance, especially with the improving weather. On the Boundless Adventures course there is a natural, social distancing that occurs.”
The 120 platforms that make up the high ropes and zipline course at 9800 160th Ave. are spaced 15 to 20 feet apart between the trees. Funtleyder said additional policies and procedures have been put in place to ensure safety and health.
“We are limiting the number of guests to 20% of our normal capacity,” she said, adding the company has also been given approval to open its facility in Massachusetts, but not yet in New York.
Communal gloves will not be used. Guests can bring a pair of gardening gloves or purchase a pair on site. Equipment will be disinfected after each use and the course will be cleaned regularly. Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the park and park staff will wear face shields and other appropriate PPE when harnessing guests.
Reservations and waivers will need to be completed three hours in advance of a visit. Guests are asked to bring a mask to be worn at check-in.
Each guest will be asked the following five questions:
Have you been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the past 14 days?
Have you had a fever or felt feverish in the last 72 hours?
Are you experiencing any new respiratory symptoms, including a runny nose, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath?
Are you experiencing any new muscle aches or chills?
Have you experienced any change in your sense of taste or smell?
Temperatures will be checked upon arrival by a non-touch thermometer. If the answer is “yes” to any questions or the temperature is above 100 degrees, the guest will be prohibited from participating and granted a full refund.
Anyone that is not social distancing will be asked to leave the park without a refund.
For members of the same household, three people will be allowed on the same platform at the same time. Strangers will be asked to wait on the preceding platform until the path is clear. Only two people will be permitted on the starting platform at a time.
