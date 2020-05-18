Boundless Adventures to open Saturday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Boundless Adventures zipline and aerial park in Bristol Woods Park will open Saturday under guidelines established with help from the Kenosha County Division of Health, owner Lorrie Funtleyder said Monday.

“We would like to be part of the solution by giving families a place to go outside and recreate in a safe manner,” Funtleyder said. “We have seen firsthand how hard it is to social distance, especially with the improving weather. On the Boundless Adventures course there is a natural, social distancing that occurs.”

The 120 platforms that make up the high ropes and zipline course at 9800 160th Ave. are spaced 15 to 20 feet apart between the trees. Funtleyder said additional policies and procedures have been put in place to ensure safety and health.

“We are limiting the number of guests to 20% of our normal capacity,” she said, adding the company has also been given approval to open its facility in Massachusetts, but not yet in New York.

Communal gloves will not be used. Guests can bring a pair of gardening gloves or purchase a pair on site. Equipment will be disinfected after each use and the course will be cleaned regularly. Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the park and park staff will wear face shields and other appropriate PPE when harnessing guests.